NAACP Sues xAI Over Gas Turbines in Black Neighborhoods as Mississippi Regulators Allow 41 Generators

The NAACP is suing Elon Musk's xAI for illegal gas turbines in predominantly Black Memphis neighborhoods, citing health hazards and grid failures.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has officially filed a lawsuit against Elon Musk's artificial intelligence firm xAI. The legal action targets the company's installation of massive gas turbines in Memphis, Tennessee. The NAACP alleges that xAI disregarded environmental safeguards in a neighborhood with a predominantly Black population. This lawsuit highlights the growing tension between rapid AI infrastructure expansion and local community health standards.

The organization claims that xAI erected the gas turbines illegally without obtaining proper planning permission. The group alleges that the company violated the Clean Air Act by operating these high-pollution generators in residential areas. Residents in the Boxtown section of Memphis have reported increased levels of heat, noise, and noxious odors resembling sewage or gas. These conditions have led to a formal complaint being taken to court to halt the ongoing operations.

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The primary driver behind xAI's reliance on these polluting gas turbines is the inability of the local energy grid to support the massive Colossus data center. This facility houses an extreme number of graphics processing units required to power Anthropic's Claude model and xAI's own Grok large language model. To meet the unprecedented power demands of these systems, xAI turned to on-site generation. During 2025, the company operated thirty-five different turbines before removing some and replacing them with three larger units.

Similar environmental conflicts are emerging in Whitehaven, Tennessee, which sits on the Mississippi state line. This community is populated by ninety-two percent Black residents who are fighting against the new Colossus 2 data center. Because the existing power grid cannot support the required energy levels, xAI installed fifty-nine natural gas generators, mostly located across the border in Mississippi. These generators contribute to the forty-three percent of U.S. power generated by similar means, creating a localized pollution crisis.

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Mississippi regulators have allowed xAI to build forty-one permanent gas generators and show no signs of intervening in the matter. The Southern Environmental Law Center has filed additional lawsuits to prevent further expansion of these facilities. Despite the legal efforts, the immediate impact on residents includes deteriorating air quality and increased acoustic pollution. The local government's refusal to enforce stricter regulations has intensified the sense of environmental injustice among the affected populations.

Reuters reported that the number fifty-nine is about double the amount of gas generators xAI had publicly acknowledged. This discrepancy adds to the scrutiny surrounding the company's transparency and operational practices. The conflict in Memphis is part of a wider national trend regarding the environmental cost of artificial intelligence. Over the course of 2026 midterms, voters in various regions were presented with referendums concerning the approval of new data centers.

In many of these areas, the public rejected proposals to allow further construction. This political pushback suggests that the demand for computational power is increasingly clashing with community health and environmental protection laws. Even with proposed fixes from hardware manufacturers like Nvidia, data centers continue to drain significant resources. The outcome of the xAI lawsuit could set a significant precedent for future AI infrastructure projects across the United States.