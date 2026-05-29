Na Hong-Jin’s ‘Hope’ Sets Sales Record for Korean Film

The sci-fi monster movie, which Neon has for North America, has pre-sold to more than 200 territories worldwide, a record for a Korean film.

Studio divisions Focus Features and Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions picked up the film for select international territories, with Focus, together with UPI France, acquiring rights for France, Benelux and South Africa; and SPWA taking Portugal, Scandinavia, Iceland, Israel and the Middle East.

SXSW London Presents New Music in Unorthodox Settings at a Time "Algorithms Are Flattening the Way We Experience Culture" Other major international territorial deals include with Japan’s Gaga, CIS’ The World Pictures, Eastern Europe’s Unicorn Media and India’s Star Ent. Neon acquiredHope have set an all-time record for a Korean title, noting the film has already recouped “nearly half” of its net production budget before theatrical release.

For several of the distributors,star Hwang Jung-min), chief of police in the small town of Hope Harbor, a South Korean outpost located near the Demilitarized Zone, which comes under attack from strange, otherworldly creatures. Zo In-sung and Hoyeon co-star with show-stopping cameos from Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell.

‘s chief film critic David Rooney called it a “rip-roaring sci-fi creature feature” with “cult classic written all over it. ” International buyers clearly hope that have a money maker on their hands, though the film’s original running length, clocking in at 2 hours and 40 minutes, could make it a programming challenge for some distributors.

Na Hong-Jin has set up the film as the first in a possible franchise.is set for release in Korea this summer followed by a North American rollout in the fall and subsequent releases worldwide. Gareth Edwards Is Excited About AI Filmmaking — Even Though It’s Like a “Second-Unit Director Who Is a Billionaire on Acid”The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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