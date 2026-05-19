Na Hong-jin's 'Hope' at Cannes: A Cosmic Grand Sci-Fi Tale

Na Hong-jin's latest film, 'Hope,' is a cosmic grand sci-fi tale that follows a rural village police chief and his cousin as they investigate a mysteriously scarred carcass of a dead bull. The investigation rapidly turns into a frantic chase, following a trail of carnage through the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Meanwhile, the chief's cousin follows a separate set of clues into the forest. The film incorporates aliens played by Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander.

It's been 10 years since Na's last film, the well-regarded 2016 thriller ‘The Wailing. ’ While some of Na's fellow Korean genre masters, like, have found global renown, for many cinephiles, Na is overdue for the kind of global introduction a Cannes premiere provides.

‘I’m really nervous,’ the writer-director said in an interview alongside the Cannes beach. ‘I didn’t imagine it would be so nerve-wracking to be honest, to the point of not sleeping. ’ Na’s movie, one of the most expensive Korean films ever made, certainly provides no rest.

For two hours and 40 minutes, it takes a story that begins with the mysteriously scarred carcass of a dead bull and breathlessly and quite bloodily accumulates into a cosmically grand, audaciously gonzo sci-fi tale. The headlong rush of Na’s bonkers would-be international blockbuster left Cannes alternatively awed, befuddled and thrilled. Variety's Jessica Kian





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Na Hong-Jin Hope Cannes Sci-Fi Korean Film

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