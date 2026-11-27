A Florida man was sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for using AI voice cloning and California universities are considering setting up their own data centers.

N3on speaks onstage during the Impaulsive panel at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 17, 2026, in New York City. to pose as popular streamer N3on and swindle more than $260,000 in a fake memecoin endorsement deal.the memecoin into believing that the streamer wanted to be involved in the project and promote it, according to court records.

Specifically, Sanchez sent them a voice note where he stated, pretending to be N3on, that he was “excited to contract” with them, per the April indictment. The business owner behind the memecoin, along with his associates, sent Sanchez a combined $260,083.69 in cryptocurrency to his crypto wallet. Once Sanchez received the money, he moved it to his Coinbase account, transferred it to his personal bank account, and withdrew it in U.S. dollars.

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One of the defrauded memecoin creators submitted a victim impact statement to the court, telling U.S. District Judge Melissa Damian that he was “disgusted” by what Sanchez did.