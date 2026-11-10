Mythology Books Retelling Greek, Norse, and Russian Legends for Fantasy Fans

Five mythology books, from Percy Jackson to Pat Barker's The Silence of the Girls, reimagine classic legends for modern readers who love fantasy.

Mythology has inspired storytellers for thousands of years, and modern fantasy still draws on it heavily. A new generation of writers has produced retellings of these classic stories, sometimes making them more accessible and other times completely revising or reimagining them. Collider has published a list of the finest mythology books, ranging from the high energy of Percy Jackson to the psychological darkness of the Trojan War.

The list is aimed at readers who enjoy ruthless gods, dangerous monsters, fantastical lands, and powerful heroes of legend. The books are ranked from eighth to fourth, and each one offers a different way into ancient myth. Readers who enjoy mythic storytelling will likely find at least one title worth picking up.

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Percy Jackson Brings Greek Myth to Modern America

The Lightning Thief, published in 2005, ranks eighth on the list and introduces readers to Percy Jackson. The book is described as one of the most entertaining kids' books of the 2000s, although it is not presented as a literary masterpiece. Its story follows a twelve-year-old boy who learns that he is a demigod and the son of Poseidon.

Percy's existence places him at the center of a dangerous conflict involving the Olympian gods. When Zeus' master lightning bolt disappears, Percy becomes the main suspect and must travel across the United States on a perilous quest to prevent a cosmic war. The journey follows the classic hero's path, which is a major reason for the book's appeal.

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Much of the fun comes from the way Greek mythology is blended with a modern-day setting. Familiar deities and monsters, including Medusa and Hades, appear alongside legendary locations that are reinterpreted for young readers. The story also features minotaurs, satyrs, hellhounds, chimeras, magic swords, and flying sneakers.

Women's Voices Reshape Trojan War Retellings

A Thousand Ships, published in 2019 and written by Natale Haynes, ranks seventh and retells the Trojan War from the perspective of its female characters. Rather than focusing on iconic warriors such as Achilles, Hector, and Odysseus, the novel explores the lives of women devastated by the war and its aftermath. Its large cast includes Helen, Cassandra, Penelope, and Andromache, along with overlooked characters who show the war's impact on ordinary people.

Haynes reinterprets familiar mythological events without reducing her characters to simple victims or modern stereotypes. Each woman has distinct motivations and fears, which gives the characterization real depth. The plot moves briskly and includes courage, betrayal, revenge, and comeuppance, along with occasional appearances by goddesses.

The Silence of the Girls, published in 2018, ranks fourth and shares some themes with A Thousand Ships. English writer Pat Barker, best known for the Regeneration trilogy, offers a devastating reinterpretation of the Trojan War. The novel challenges the heroic assumptions that have traditionally defined the story, and the list describes it as a deliberate break from those conventions.

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Folklore and Norse Myth Shape Fantasy Worlds

The Bear and the Nightingale, published in 2017, ranks sixth and draws on Russian folklore to create a historical fantasy. Its protagonist is Vasilisa Petrovna, a girl raised in a remote medieval village surrounded by harsh, wintry forests. Unlike most people in her community, Vasilisa can perceive the household spirits and supernatural creatures that inhabit the countryside.

The arrival of a devout new stepmother and an increasingly influential priest threatens the traditions that have protected the village for generations. The novel explores cultural clash and the tension between the past and modernity. It also presents Eastern European mythical creatures and concepts, including water spirits, frost-demons, vampire-like upyrs, the leshy of the forest, and the Winter King.

Norse Mythology, published in 2017, ranks fifth and takes a more traditional approach. Rather than offering subversion or revisionism, the short story collection retells classic Norse myths in engaging modern prose. The stories draw on the Poetic Edda and the Prose Edda and feature Odin, Thor, Loki, and many other supernatural figures.

The collection covers trickery, treason, giants, dwarves, venomous snakes, godly punishments, and dangerous wagers. It also includes apples that grant immortality, mead that grants knowledge, and the long-foretold Ragnarok. The book avoids imposing a strict modern moral framework on its characters and instead embraces their contradictions and often questionable behavior.