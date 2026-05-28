Mythic Legions Turns Up the Heat with New Fury Orc Gladiator

Prepare to enter the blood-soaked arena with Four Horsemen Studios with the new Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators

Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators adds the Fury Orc, a brutal arena warrior from Four Horsemen Studios. The Fury Orc Gladiator features a fiery red deco, full articulation, and customizable armor for battle-ready poses.

Mythic Legions Fury Orc pre-orders are live now for $54.99, with the Armory Gladiators figure due in Q4 2026. The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators line continues to carve deeper into the blood-soaked arenas of Mythoss with another savage release. The new Fury Orc Armory Gladiator brings the raw brutality of Four Horsemen Studios' orc design into the structured chaos of the Coliseum of Mercurios.

These Gladiators are some of the best warriors around and have been armed and thrown into endless spectacle combat. The Fury Orc is entering the arena next with an impressive fiery red paint scheme and is ripped and ready for action. Similar to some of the other figures in the Armory Gladiators, the Fury Orc will come in at 6" tall and includes full articulation.

Four Horsemen Studios was sure to give each warrior some nice interchangeable accessories, like armor pieces, and a variety of weapons, with a sword, an axe, a hammer, and a shield. To top things off, the Fury Orc will come with two interchangeable heads sculpted with helmeted and orc designs for more display and play options. Pre-orders are"Add the ultimate gladiator warriors to your Mythic Legions army!

The Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators Fury Orc Armory Gladiator action figure is around 7 inches in size and features multiple points of articulation for creating various poses with the figure. The figure also comes with two heads, shoulder armor, four belts, and a variety of weapons for customization. Don't miss your chance to add this impressive figure to your Four Horsemen collection!

"He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force. Enter the Arena with New Mythic Legions: Armory Gladiators ReleaseNew TMNT x G.I.

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