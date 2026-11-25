After seven weeks of testing, the Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L replaces old tackle bags. This durable, feature-rich backpack offers superior storage and organization for serious anglers.

After seven weeks of on-the-water testing, the Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L has earned a permanent place in my fishing equipment lineup. This evaluation marks a significant shift in my approach to gear, effectively retiring the beige, three-tray tackle box from my childhood that was originally manufactured by Old Pal. That initial hard plastic container was sufficient for an eight-year-old angler saving money for lures, but modern fishing demands more sophisticated storage solutions.

AnglerPack 35L Dimensions and Capacity Specs

The Mystery Tackle Box AnglerPack 35L Fishing Backpack measures 21 by 13 by 9 inches, offering a large footprint that is not overwhelming for daily use. With a main compartment capacity of 35 liters, the bag can comfortably hold four 3700-size tackle trays while leaving ample room for additional smaller boxes. Access to this main compartment is straightforward, and the storage capacity is excellent for anglers who need to carry extensive bait and tool assortments.

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Durability and Weather Resistance Details

The bag is constructed from an 840D ballistic nylon and poly shell featuring a WR PU 1000MM coating, making it water-resistant though not designed for full submersion. The base utilizes 600D Oxford PVC, which is fully waterproof, while all zippers are also water-resistant to protect contents from splashes. The pack stands upright on its own, conserving valuable floor space in smaller fishing boats and allowing quick access to pockets without tipping over.

Over 20 Purpose-Built Angler Features

Touting more than 20 purpose-built features, this MTB bag provides limitless ways to store tackle and tools. The design includes four padded haul handles, dual water bottle holders, and a dedicated Tool Shed storage area for pliers and cutters. Additional organizational elements include MOLLE loops, daisy chains, and anchor points across the pack, ensuring that every piece of gear has a specific location.

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Specific Storage for Plastics and Lures

Shore anglers will appreciate the dedicated rod holder, while the bag also features a padded laptop and hydration bladder sleeve with a hose pass-through. A zippered pocket on top, called the AccessPack, organizes soft plastics packages, with a hook-resistant Velcro lure pocket in clear plastic for loose lures. The AccessPack held 20 packages of soft plastics with room to spare, keeping plastics and tackle trays together for a simplified, organized experience.

Verdict on Construction and Price Value

The overall construction of the AnglerPack is robust, with easy-to-work zippers and spacious hoisting handles that make carrying heavy loads comfortable. Mystery Tackle Box offers the AnglerPack 35L in Charcoal Gray and OD Green for a retail price of $149.99 USD. After a full seven weeks of fishing, I retired my old beat-up tackle bag and replaced it with the AnglerPack, which I look forward to using on the boat again next season.