President Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, where he warmly greeted Putin as a friend and discussed the Ukraine war amid few diplomatic breakthroughs.

President Donald Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov. 18, 2026, in Shenzhen, China, for a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

The encounter drew attention for Trump's warm greeting toward Putin, whom he called a friend. In footage of the meeting, Trump enters the room, spots Putin, and exclaims, Who is he? He is my friend. The two then shake hands and pat each other on the shoulder.

Also read Trump, Xi, and Putin to Hold Historic Trilateral Summit in Shenzhen

Trump whispers something in Putin's ear, and the usually stony-faced Putin responds with a broad smile. Exactly what Trump said is inaudible. The White House has been asked for comment. Trump then expressed hope for the discussions ahead, which Russian officials said were mostly focused on the Ukraine war.

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We have had a great relationship for many years, Trump said. We have known each other for a long time, and I think a lot of wonderful things can come out of this, or at least start. But I think they will come out of this.

Trump Focuses Ire on Ukraine Allies

During his second term, Trump has pledged to end Russia's war with Ukraine but has offered little criticism of Russia's tactics, which include targeting civilians with missile and drone strikes and alleged widespread human rights violations. Instead, Trump has focused his ire on U.S. ally Ukraine, at times pinning blame on Kyiv for the war and using military aid and intelligence as leverage.

Trump has long emphasized the chemistry he says he has with strongman leaders such as Putin and summit host Xi. His meeting with Putin came ahead of the first-ever trilateral meeting between Putin, Xi, and Trump. But there is little sign Putin is prepared to back down and agree to a ceasefire, as Russia continues pressing to seize Ukrainian territory and isolate it from allies. Trump's affection for Putin has long astounded U.S. security officials.

Ahead of his first election victory in 2016, a document from a former British spy circulated claiming Russia had secured compromising information on Trump. Trump has long denied the claims. After meeting with Putin and Xi on Thursday, Trump said the leaders had a special responsibility to maintain communication, but the meeting produced few major diplomatic breakthroughs.

Trump Questions European Military Aid Spending

In a pre-meeting Fox News interview, Trump called for the war's end while attributing it to personal animosity between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, rather than to Putin's expansionist designs. Afterwards, he reportedly called in to a meeting of Ukraine's European allies to sharply question their continued spending on military support for Kyiv. Following his meeting with Trump, Putin pledged that Russia's response to a recent Ukrainian strike would be painful.

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Critics argue that only maximalist pressure, beginning with enforcing the Lindsey Graham Act, which Trump signed into law, can get Putin to end the war. They say no amount of hobnobbing with Putin will do the trick, though Trump is right that cutting off communication completely does no good for the United States or its allies. The meeting underscored Trump's approach to the war, which has raged for nearly five years.

Much of the world has backed Ukrainians, who along with Israelis have been sacrificing on front lines in a battle for civilization. Xi has stood by Russia, helping keep the ailing Iranian economy moving and promising to avoid a minor Russian incursion. Despite his sometimes amiable language toward Putin, Trump actually proved tougher on him than both his predecessor and successor, at least pre-invasion.

Critics Say Trump Succumbs to Flattery

But instead of taking Putin's actions at face value, critics say Trump has succumbed to the KGB alumnus's flattery and false promises. Every time Trump's team says progress is being made for peace, Putin commits a new war crime, as happened again Thursday.

America remains the greatest, most powerful and most moral nation in history, and if Putin continues to believe it will allow his failing gas station of a country to absorb another, it will prove to be his undoing. Friends do not bomb their friends' other pals. If Trump does not act, his friends will have not just embarrassed him but deprived him of the legacy he covets.