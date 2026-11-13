Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon 2026 Returns November 26

Mystery Science Theater 3000 launches its annual Turkey Day Marathon on November 26 with Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett hosting six classic films across multiple free streaming platforms.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is bringing back its signature Turkey Day Marathon on November 26th, featuring the RiffTrax crew across six films. This annual event returns to the Satellite of Love with a curated lineup of cinematic classics, offering viewers a blend of nostalgia and comedy as they celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. The broadcast promises to be a highlight for fans of cult television and riffing culture, maintaining the tradition that has made this marathon a staple of the holiday season for decades.

Hosts Return With New Intros For 2026 Event

Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett will host this year's marathon with brand-new intros that tie directly into the ongoing MST3K: The RiffTrax Experiments project. These original bumpers serve to connect the legacy of the original series with the modern iterations produced by the RiffTrax team, ensuring continuity for long-time supporters while welcoming newer audiences. The trio brings their established dynamic and comedic timing to the screen, maintaining the high energy and sharp wit that defines the show's appeal. Their presence anchors the event, providing a familiar and beloved framework for the movie presentations that follow.

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Lineup Features Six Classic Cult Films

The Mystery Science Theater 3000 lineup includes Boggy Creek II, Hobgoblins, Time Chasers, and additional titles selected as fan favorites. This specific selection of six films represents a heaping helping of cinematic turkey, chosen for their unique place in pop culture and their suitability for comedic deconstruction. The inclusion of movies like Hobgoblins and Time Chasers highlights the show's focus on mid-tier horror and sci-fi tropes that have endured in the public imagination. Each film is presented with the full riffing treatment, allowing the hosts to deliver their commentary in real-time as the action unfolds on screen.

Free Broadcast Across Multiple Streaming Platforms

The marathon will be available to watch completely free on numerous platforms, ensuring broad accessibility for viewers regardless of their preferred streaming service. Key destinations include PlutoTV, YouTube, Twitch, Tubi, Plex, and many others such as Amazon, CW, Fawesome, Fubo, Google TV Freeplay, Local Now, Samsung, the Shout! TV app, Sling Freeplay, Vizio, and Xumo Play. This extensive distribution network allows fans to tune in via the device or application they find most convenient, removing barriers to entry for both local and international audiences. The decision to broadcast on free platforms aligns with the show's ethos of accessible entertainment and community engagement.

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Streaming Schedule And Weekend Repeats

The event begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT on Thursday, November 26, marking the official start of the holiday viewing festivities. For those unable to watch during the initial presentation, the marathon will run on the Mystery Science Theater 3000 channel once a day throughout the holiday weekend. These repeated broadcasts ensure that viewers with conflicting holiday plans can still enjoy the full six-film lineup with all the host intros and bumpers included. This scheduling strategy accommodates the varied traditions and travel plans associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, maximizing viewership opportunities.

Cultural Impact And Viewer Engagement

This annual event reinforces the lasting cultural impact of Mystery Science Theater 3000 as a bridge between classic cinema and modern digital streaming habits. By leveraging the existing audience of the RiffTrax brand, the show continues to find new ways to engage with fans who have followed its evolution over the years. The integration of new intros with classic content demonstrates a respect for the show's history while adapting to contemporary production standards. As the holiday season progresses, this marathon remains a unique offering that combines the ritual of holiday television with the specific niche appeal of movie riffing, solidifying its place in the annual entertainment calendar for its dedicated fanbase.