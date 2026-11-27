Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Sci-Fi era, ranked

Sign up for The A.V. Robot. They’re being sent bad movies by aspiring tyrant Pearl Forrester ,marathon focused entirely on episodes starring Nelson, Corbett, Murphy, and Pehl is playing over Thanksgiving weekend.

Have you chased a bumbling gorilla into a wormhole and landed back in 1997? No, this is November 2026, and the cult movie-riffing series otherwise known ashas made yet another improbable comeback, resetting to the status quo of the three seasons it aired on Syfy in the late-’90s.

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A team-up with the brand that has kept Nelson, Murphy, and Corbett talking back at bad movies since 2005, the four installments ofthat debuted this fall call back to a time when Netflix came in the mail, the show’s devoted fanbase met, compared notes, and swapped tapes on Usenet, and Syfy was still The Sci-Fi Channel. ’s Sci-Fi era was one of great relief and joy for MSTies and the show’s creative braintrust, Best Brains Inc., but also frustration and disappointment.