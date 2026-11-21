Jonah Ray and the bots return for the MST3K Live Returnen-ing Tour in Spring 2027, featuring over 30 dates across the US starting March 16.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 has officially confirmed the launch of the Returnen-ing Tour, marking the franchise's return to live theater stages in the spring of 2027. This highly anticipated production will see the iconic crew take the road for a nationwide run spanning more than thirty cities across the United States. The tour is scheduled to begin on March 16, 2027, in Los Angeles and will continue through May 1, 2027, providing ample opportunities for fans to experience the show in person.

Jonah Ray continues to lead the cast as the central host, maintaining the legacy of the long-running television series. He is joined on stage by the beloved robots Tom Servo and Crow T. Robot, who provide their signature mechanical commentary. For this specific production, the cast will feature video appearances by The Mads, creating a unique crossover that blends original characters with the current live iteration.

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The live show centers around a specific cinematic feature titled Argoman the Fantastic Superman. This classic film has been selected specifically for its comedic potential in a stage setting. Jonah Ray and the robots will perform all-new riffs on the movie, crafting unique jokes and commentary that have not been seen in previous iterations. This approach distinguishes the Returnen-ing Tour from reruns, offering a fresh and original adventure tailored exclusively for a live audience.

The production team has emphasized that this is not a simple replay of recorded television segments. Instead, the show includes original comedy sketches designed to enhance the theatrical experience. These sketches provide high-energy fun and allow the performers to interact directly with the crowd. The result is a dynamic stage show that captures the spirit of the original series while adapting it for the larger scale of live theater venues.

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Tickets for the Returnen-ing Tour are currently available for purchase, with standard admission prices starting at just $39.50. This accessible price point makes the live experience available to a broad spectrum of fans. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, an Official onstage meet and greet Experience is available as a VIP package. This premium option allows attendees to meet Jonah Ray and the robots in person.

The VIP package includes a one-on-one photo opportunity with the entire crew, offering the closest fans will ever get to the interior of the Satellite of Love. Each VIP ticket holder also receives an exclusive 11-inch by 17-inch poster designed specifically for this tour. The poster is autographed by Jonah Ray and is only available to those who purchase the VIP package. Early venue entry is also included, giving VIP guests crowd-free shopping time at the official tour merch stand before the general public arrives.

The tour itinerary covers a diverse range of locations, ensuring broad geographic coverage for MSTies nationwide. The schedule kicks off in Los Angeles, California, before moving to the West Coast and heading eastward. Key stops include the Fox Theater in Oakland, the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall in Portland, and the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. Additional early dates feature performances in San Diego, Sacramento, Boise, and Seattle.

As the tour progresses into April, it will hit major metropolitan areas and historic theaters. The lineup includes the Uptown Theater in Kansas City, the Riviera Theater in Chicago, and the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. The East Coast will be visited with stops at The Met in Philadelphia, the State Theatre in Portland, Maine, and the Shubert Theatre in Boston. Other notable appearances include the Brooklyn Paramount, Capital One Hall in Tysons, and the Goodyear Theater in Akron.

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The tour concludes its spring run with performances in the South and Southwest before wrapping up in early May. Final stops include the Polk Theater in Nashville, Hard Rock Live in Orlando, the Atlanta Symphony Hall, the Majestic Theatre in Dallas, and ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. The entire journey finishes with a performance at the Orpheum Theatre in Phoenix on May 1, 2027. This comprehensive schedule ensures that fans from coast to coast have the chance to witness the return of this beloved cult classic.

The announcement of the Returnen-ing Tour has generated significant excitement among the MST3K community, known affectionately as MSTies. The combination of Jonah Ray's hosting, the robotic antics of Tom Servo and Crow, and the inclusion of The Mads via video creates a unique viewing experience. Fans can look forward to new riffs on Argoman the Fantastic Superman, ensuring that each performance offers something fresh. The accessible ticket prices and exclusive VIP options provide varied ways for audiences to engage with the tour. This live production represents a major milestone for the franchise, bringing its signature humor and satire to theaters across the nation.