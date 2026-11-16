Mystery Science Theater 3000 Returns for Free Thanksgiving Marathon on Nov 26, 2026

Mystery Science Theater 3000 returns for a special Thanksgiving marathon on November 26, 2026, featuring Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett in a free event.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 is officially returning to screens for a special Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 26, 2026. The cult classic comedy series announced the "MST3K Turkey Day Marathon: Back in Orbit" event, which will air from 12:00 PM ET on November 26 until 9:00 AM ET on November 27. This marathon marks a significant reunion for fans, bringing back original cast members for a day of cinematic mockery and commentary.

The marathon will feature six classic episodes from the series' original run in the 1990s. These episodes were personally selected by the participating cast members to ensure they resonate with long-time viewers who cherish the show's history. The lineup includes Boggy Creek II, Hobgoblins, Parts: The Clonus Horror, The She-Creature, The Final Sacrifice, and Time Chasers.

Also read New Vahi Taa Am Casino Opens on Former Movie Theater Site in Tucson

Unlike a standard rerun marathon, this special broadcast will include new introductions from the hosts. Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett will reunite aboard the Satellite of Love to introduce each episode. This marks their first time hosting the annual Thanksgiving celebration together in the current century, adding a layer of novelty to the otherwise nostalgic event.

The primary drivers behind this event are Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett, who are reuniting to lead the commentary. Their participation is central to the event's appeal, as their comedic chemistry defined the original series. The trio will be providing the signature hilarious commentary and mockery that Mystery Science Theater 3000 is known for throughout the marathon.

Advertisement

Their involvement ensures that the spirit of the show remains intact, preserving the format that made obscure, poorly reviewed films into entertaining viewing experiences. The combination of classic content and fresh hosting duties aims to bridge the gap between original fans and newer audiences who may have discovered the franchise through its various revivals.

Creator Joel Hodgson originally developed the concept, which debuted on November 24, 1988, on the Minnesota television station KTMA-TV. The station is now known as WUCW. After its local debut, the show moved to national television, airing on The Comedy Channel and Comedy Central before finding a long home on the Sci-Fi Channel.

The original run concluded in 1999, but the franchise experienced multiple revivals driven by fan campaigns and crowdfunding efforts organized by Hodgson. These efforts successfully brought the show back to Netflix in April 2017 with 14 episodes, followed by six additional installments in November 2018. A later campaign brought the show to Gizmoplex in 2022.

For fans who do not wish to pay for a subscription, the 2026 Thanksgiving marathon offers extensive free viewing options. The event will be available at no cost on Mystery Science Theater 3000's official channel across a wide array of streaming platforms. These include YouTube, Tubi, Pluto TV, Twitch, Plex, Fubo, Samsung, Sling Freeplay, The CW, and Xumo Play.

Advertisement

This accessibility ensures that a broad audience can participate in the celebration without financial barriers. Additional platforms for free viewing include Prime Video, Fawesome, Google TV Freeplay, Local Now, the Shout! TV app, and Vizio. The decision to release the marathon for free on these platforms highlights the show's commitment to reaching its audience through diverse digital channels.

By utilizing both traditional streaming services and free ad-supported television networks, the organizers aim to maximize viewership for the November 26 event. This strategy reflects the modern media landscape where content is distributed across multiple fragmented platforms to capture specific demographic segments.

The return of Mystery Science Theater 3000 for this Thanksgiving marathon demonstrates the enduring popularity of its unique format. The specific selection of episodes and the participation of key cast members like Mike Nelson, Kevin Murphy, and Bill Corbett create a high-profile moment for pop culture enthusiasts. Fans can mark their calendars for Thursday, November 26, 2026, to join the broadcast and revisit the Satellite of Love.