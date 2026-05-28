Mystery Rolls Royce Owner Sparks Parking War in London's Dulwich Village

Residents of Dulwich Village are at odds with an unknown individual who has been leaving four vintage Rolls Royce vehicles parked for months on the village's high street, occupying multiple parking spaces in a area already struggling with reduced parking availability. Despite the cars being legally taxed and insured, locals have resorted to leaving angry notes on the windshields, calling the act selfish and demanding the cars be moved. Authorities say they cannot intervene as the vehicles are legally parked, leading to a tense community standoff.

A prolonged and increasingly bitter parking dispute has erupted in the affluent London neighbourhood of Dulwich Village , where an unidentified Rolls Royce owner stands accused of transforming the picturesque shopping street into a personal, long-term car showroom.

The situation has ignited fierce resentment among both residents and local shopkeepers, who say the man, believed to reside not in the village but in the nearby area of Croydon, has effectively colonised prime parking spots by leaving four vintage Rolls Royces parked for months at a time. The luxury fleet, comprising a white 1980 Silver Shadow II, a gold 1990 Silver Spur, a blue 1987 Silver Spirit, and a blue 1996 model, has become such a familiar and contentious sight that anonymous vigilantes have taken to plastering handwritten notes across the vehicles' windshields, pleading with the owner to relocate his cars.

The notes vary from polite requests to sarcastic messages, one reading: "Congratulations on owning so many Rolls Royces. But we think you've mistaken Dulwich Village for a long stay car park. The people who live, work and shop here don't like your fancy cars. Take them home please.

" Another note directly addressed the abandoned cars, stating: "Rolls Royce speaks after being left here to rot:'Hello, please help me! I've been abandoned. I'm so lonely. My owner has dumped me and my friends here months ago.

' More from this when we get it. Dulwich Village news.

" A third warning was more direct: "You are really annoying everyone in the village taking up all these spaces with your cars. Can't you park them at your house instead? These notices will keep appearing on your cars until they are moved. There spaces are for visitors.

This isn't a long stay car park.

" And a fourth simply stated: "Hey pal, this is not your car show room. There spaces are for visitors to Dulwich Village. Please move your cars.

" Despite mounting community fury, both the police and Southwark Council have reportedly told residents they are powerless to act. The reason given is that the vehicles are all currently taxed, insured, and therefore technically parked in compliance with the law, even if they occupy multiple spaces for extended periods. This legal technicality has left locals feeling helpless and further aggrieved. The controversy is compounded by the backdrop of widespread frustration over recent parking changes in the area.

Southwark Council has introduced new controlled parking zones (CPZs) and installed double yellow lines as part of broader traffic reduction measures, which locals claim have already eliminated dozens of previously available parking spaces. In this context, the permanent occupation of four coveted spots by the Rolls Royce fleet feels like a gross injustice to those who rely on street parking for daily needs.

One resident, who chose to remain anonymous, voiced the collective exasperation: "I think it is appalling and very selfish. The area has recently lost 38 parking spaces because of Southwark Council putting in double yellow lines everywhere and creating CPZ (controlled parking zones). Now this man who doesn't even live in the area is taking up four spaces. They have been there for months now, barely moving and it was initially just two (cars) but now there is four.

We have spoken to Southwark Council and the police but because the cars are all taxed and insured they say they can't do anything.

" The neighbour further alleged that the owner only occasionally moves one of the luxury motors, and even employs a strategy using another vehicle to 'guard' the spaces during his absence, ensuring no one else can park there. "He (the car owner) drives the cars around every once in a while and uses another van to save the car parking space while he is away - to make sure no one else can ever park there," they explained.

Speculation among locals suggests that despite their stationary appearance, the vehicles are likely being maintained, as they are sometimes seen covered with tarpaulins. The situation remains unresolved, a potent symbol of a clash between private property rights and strained communal resources in a historic London village





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Parking Dispute Dulwich Village Rolls Royce Vintage Cars Southwark Council Parking War Illegal Parking Community Anger Luxury Vehicles Parking Spaces

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