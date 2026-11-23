A skeleton unearthed at Westminster Abbey in 1869 puzzled experts for 150 years, until new research linked the bones to two high-ranking medieval monks.

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An archaeologist may have finally solved the mystery of the unknown skeleton buried on the grounds of Westminster Abbey, one of London'sThe research centers on an unidentified skeleton that was found at Westminster Abbey in 1869, according to news agency SWNS. The skeleton was found inside a Roman limestone sarcophagus bearing an inscription for Valerius Amandinus, a wealthy 4th-century Briton — but the remains inside don't belong to him.

When the skeleton was excavated at Westminster Abbey in 1869, archaeologists noticed that a distinctive early medieval Latin cross was sculpted on the lid. Historians may have solved a 150-year-old mystery surrounding an unidentified skeleton found at Westminster Abbey in 1869. Rodwell's work followed a 2025 excavation of the Abbey's vestry, which was required ahead of construction on the new King Charles III Sacristy set to open in 2027.

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"But either would fit equally well if we assume the Abbot was in his early twenties when the appointment was made and close to 50 when he died. "The man was likely between 35 and 49 years old when he died, and stood 5 feet, 9 inches tall. Researchers also found white lime residue inside the stone casket outlining where a wooden coffin had once sat before decaying over the centuries.

The discovery is one of many recent skeletal finds across England that have shed light on the country's medieval past. Westminster Abbey, one of London's most popular tourist sites, is the focus of a new study solving a 150-year-old skeleton mystery. At the Tower of London, archaeologists in spring 2025 uncovered the remains of 20 people — including a 14th-century mass grave possibly Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at