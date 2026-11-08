Mystery deepens in Blue Angels scandal as officer mentored by disgraced pilot is also scrubbed

The mystery over why a pilot on the Navy’s elite Blue Angels team was removed for “failing to uphold standards.”

at a Pensacola Blue Wahoos minor league baseball game in April, when Laux presented her an award for her promotion behind home plate. Capt. Scott Laux conducted a promotion ceremony for Capt.

Danielle Cribb at a local minor league baseball game in August. A social media post described Laux as Cribb’s mentorLaux’s dismissal from the Blue Angels was confirmed on Friday, however officials have not revealed exactly why the decision was made.

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“Blue Angel #6 was removed from the team for failing to uphold the standards expected of members of the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron and will not participate in the team’s remaining performance this season,” the Chief of Naval Air Training public affairs office said. Major Scott. Laux was dismissed from the Blue Angels. Laux, of Chantilly, Va.

, graduated from the US Naval Academy in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in Chinese before completing Marine officer training and an extensive flight-training program. The pilot’s military honors include two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and multiple unit awards. He joined the Blue Angels in September 2024 and served as the team’s narrator in 2025.

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He was notably absent from the squadron’s NAS Pensacola Homecoming Air Show in Florida on Friday and Saturday, which celebrated the naval air station’s 200th anniversary. The squad performed with five rather than its typical six planes. Cribb, who was raised in Beaufort, S.C.

, enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2012 and was deployed to Japan and Qatar where she contributed to aviation operations and combatShe was commissioned as an officer in 2021 and joined the Blue Angels in September 2025. Her decorations include three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, three Good Conduct Medals, and multiple unit awards. Capt. Scott Laux conducted a promotion ceremony for Capt.

Danielle Cribb at a local minor league baseball game in August. A social media post described Laux as Cribb's mentorUSA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect