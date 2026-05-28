Mystery deepens as locked-up Lee Andrews' phone is 'turned back on' in fresh twist after it was revealed Katie Price's 'missing' husband has been arrested in Dubai

Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews has been arrested in Dubai and is being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison. Katie has been attempting to debunk some of the things that don't add up from her husband Lee Andrews' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint. Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks. He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter.

Katie Price has been attempting to debunk some of the things that don't add up from her husband Lee Andrews ' recent mysterious disappearance and prison stint.

Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks. He has now claimed he's been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter and is now being held in the notorious Al Awir Central Prison.

In a chat on her podcast The Katie Price show released on Thursday morning, Katie detailed her two-minute phone call with Lee - after he was thought 'missing' for two weeks - and attempted to explain some of the things that didn't add up from the time he was gone. Firstly, last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' during his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained.

He appeared to still be active on social media, and claims at the time suggested that he had been using his mobile phone. Scammer Lee had previously told former glamour model Katie, 48, he had been kidnapped before then going under the radar for two weeks.

A source claimed that one of Lee's phones had been turned back on Sunday morning, telling The Sun: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' But Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' She then also spoke about how she'd asked him about rumours that he had followed another woman online during his time missing, saying: 'What happened with the woman was she activated her account and she followed him or he followed her. 'But then she blocked him. They've never exchanged messages. But I did ask him 'apparently you've followed another woman!...

' Last week when Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media over a week after Katie last had contact with him, it was claimed that he followed another woman called Marisol on Instagram. Soon after 'biker babe' Marisol revealed that she has blocked him on the platform, as reported by The Sun, after discovering his identity.

When users block someone on Instagram, they are automatically removed from following them and the so called businessman's account now shows he is back to only following wife Katie. Sources have claimed that Marisol, who describes herself as a 'biker babe,' has history with millionaires, having previously used a matchmaking site dedicated to those with large fortunes.

Sources claimed Katie has been left 'beyond furious' after it appeared Lee has been back on social media nine days after his disappearance, after previously sharing her fears he'd been 'kidnapped'. A source said last week: 'Katie is incensed at what has played out. She is beyond furious. She was panic-stricken last week when Lee told her he was being kidnapped.

' They told The Sun: 'She thought it was genuine. Now it's all unravelling. Those close to her have warned it's all an elaborate sham but Katie genuinely loves Lee.

' Al Awir Central, nicknamed Dubai's Alcatraz, is notorious for its brutal conditions, with inmates tortured for confessions and suffering from horrific illnesses. Last week when Lee appeared to re-emerge on social media over a week after Katie last had contact with him, it was claimed that he followed another woman called Marisol (seen) on Instagram. Last week it had been reported that his phone had been 'turned back on' amid his disappearance after he 'went dark' amid being detained.

Luisa Zissman (seen) claimed he was active on Facebook. Katie revealed all the details about her two-minute phone call with Lee on the podcast. She revealed he was shocked to learn he's become the 'most hated man in prison' after telling her he had been kidnapped and then going under the radar.

However, he still seems to be struggling to tell the truth as she claimed he had told her he has been arrested on suspicion of espionage but it's been reported that he was actually arrested on a civil matter. Katie still seems intent on maintaining her relationship with her husband, who has been branded a scammer.

She said she will find out more when he is released from Al Awir Central Prison on Monday, after he coughs up a four-figure sum. The mystery surrounding Lee's disappearance has been deepening, with sources claiming that Lee has been using his phone while in prison. A source said: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' However, Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' The mystery surrounding Lee's disappearance has been deepening, with sources claiming that Lee has been using his phone while in prison. A source said: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' However, Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee.

' The mystery surrounding Lee's disappearance has been deepening, with sources claiming that Lee has been using his phone while in prison. A source said: 'I had been messaging Lee and was getting no response.

'But on Sunday morning, my messages had gone from a single tick to a double - so that device is back on and being used. Lee has multiple phones but this is the one that is being used now.

' However, Katie has now claimed that it is the people who are 'interrogating' Lee in prison who were using his phone. She said: 'I did ask him about the phone situation. He hasn't been on his phone - he's been interrogated and they've been on his phone. So they've been mucking around on his phone - it wasn't Lee. '





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