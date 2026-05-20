Mystery Deepens as Katie Price Husband Lee Andrews Spotted Online After Kidnapping Claims

Search efforts intensify for Lee Andrews, husband of Katie Price, after alarming claims of kidnapping and detention at a black site are countered by evidence of social media activity.

The disappearance of Lee Andrews , the fourth husband of former glamour model Katie Price , has sparked an international search and a wave of concern. For six days, the forty-three-year-old businessman has been missing, leaving his family and friends in a state of extreme distress.

Katie Price, now forty-seven, has used her platform to beg the public for assistance in locating her spouse, claiming that he has been kidnapped. The details surrounding his disappearance are particularly harrowing, with Katie asserting that Lee was last known to be detained and tied up in the back of a van. This shocking allegation has painted a grim picture of the situation, suggesting a level of violence or coercion that has left the family spiralling.

The mystery intensified as details of the final communications between the couple were made public. According to leaked messages, Lee contacted Katie during the early hours of last Thursday in Dubai. In these exchanges, he claimed to have been arrested and expressed that he would be in touch soon, assuring her that he was okay.

However, as Katie pressed for more information, the tone of the conversation became more urgent. Lee mentioned that he was being taken to what he described as a black site and revealed that his other phone had been seized by his captors. He managed to share his live location with Katie and instructed her to contact the embassy for help.

The messages ended abruptly with a declaration of love, leaving Katie in a state of panic as the location signal vanished and Lee went completely dark. Adding a new layer of complexity to the case, Luisa Zissman, a friend of Katie and a former star of The Apprentice, has stepped in to aid the search. After returning to her base in Dubai, Zissman launched a personal mission to find Lee.

While scouring the internet for clues, Zissman made a startling discovery on the Facebook messaging service. She informed her followers that Lee had appeared as active on the platform just six hours prior to her update. This revelation has raised significant questions about the nature of his disappearance.

If Lee is indeed being held captive in a van or at a black site, it is unclear why his captors would allow him access to social media, or why he has not used that access to call for help or signal his exact location to his family. The emotional toll of the disappearance has created tension within the family circle.

Lee's mother, Trisha, a sixty-one-year-old psychic medium, has expressed her own deep concerns but has also voiced skepticism regarding some of the claims. While she admits that her son could have been kidnapped, she questioned the specific detail about him being tied with cables, suggesting that authorities would typically use handcuffs instead.

Trisha initially felt that Katie might be exploiting the situation for social media attention, though she later acknowledged the genuine distress and worry evident in Katie's voice after they spoke. Despite these differences in perspective, the core desire remains the same: to ensure that Lee is safe and alive. A close friend of Katie has defended the celebrity, insisting that the situation is not a publicity stunt.

They emphasized that Katie is completely blindsided by Lee's movements and is genuinely terrified for his wellbeing. The friend stressed that regardless of any past issues or the nature of Lee's business dealings, Katie's love for him is real and her desire to find him is sincere. As the days pass without a definitive answer, the plea for information continues.

The family and their representatives are urging anyone with knowledge of Lee's whereabouts to contact them or the police immediately to help bring the missing businessman home





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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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Katie Price Claims Husband Lee Andrews Has Been KidnappedIn a YouTube video, Katie Price mentioned that she had not spoken to her husband Lee since Wednesday and alleged he was kidnapped in Dubai. She also revealed that he called her while bound and said, 'They're coming back for me'. Fans have voiced concern over the possibility of being asked for a ransom, as Lee has reportedly defrauded a number of partners, while Katie asked for media help in tracking him down. However, some fans questioned how Lee could have called Katie with tied hands and called her UK-based wife rather than the police.

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Katie Price Fears Ex-Husband Lee Andrews May Never Contact Her AgainKatie Price, recently married to Lee Andrews, shared her concerns about her husband's potential kidnapping after he went missing. However, it turned out to be a misunderstanding, and Lee is now seeking to leave his current location in Dubai.

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