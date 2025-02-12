Mysterious Triangle of Light to Illuminate Skies This February

A rare celestial event called the zodiacal light will be visible in the southwestern skies during late twilight in February. This faint, triangular glow is caused by sunlight reflecting off dust particles orbiting the sun. To see this phenomenon, stargazers need to find a dark location away from city lights and observe during the second half of February.

A strange triangle of light will glow in the sky during late twilight in the southwest this month, but it will only be visible in inky black, moonless skies, and only during the second half of February. This phenomenon, known as the zodiacal light , is caused by sunlight reflecting off dust particles that orbit the sun. These dust particles , comprising remnants from the formation of planets and debris from comets, orbit the sun in the same plane as the planets.

These constellations are found along the ecliptic, the eastward apparent path that the sun traces across Earth's sky. According to a 2020 study, some of that dust originates from Mars. The researchers suggested that Mars sheds dust into space, which is then influenced by Jupiter's gravity and dispersed throughout the inner solar system. Seeing the faint column of light extending up from the horizon requires careful planning. With a bright moon gone from the twilight sky by Feb. 15, stargazers will have the best chance to spot the phenomenon if they find a remote location far from urban areas. It's vital to have a dark sky towards the west and southwest, making coasts and islands a good choice. Timing is also key, with the light prominent only for about an hour after sunset — when the sky is sufficiently dark but before its glow fades. Although the light's triangular glow is unmistakable, look slightly off to one side to better detect its faint brightness. This technique is known in astronomy circles as ' averted vision.' Zodiacal light is visible as a 'false dusk' in February because, just before the spring equinox (which this year occurs on March 20), the ecliptic tilts steeply relative to the horizon in the Northern Hemisphere, lifting the light above atmospheric haze and making it easier to see





