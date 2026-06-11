Mysterious Porthcawl seafront house on Millionaire's Row hits the market for £725,000

A detached five-bedroom property on Millionaire's Row in Porthcawl, South Wales, has hit the market for £725,000. The house, known as Brampton House, is surrounded by sprawling homes with balconies and tidy backyards on the prestigious West Drive residential road. However, the entrance to the house is barely visible due to trees and bushes engulfing it. The home has been described as mysterious by neighbors who have tried unsuccessfully to identify the owners.

A seafront house on Millionaire's Row in Porthcawl , South Wales , has hit the market for £725,000. The property, known as Brampton House , is surrounded by sprawling homes with balconies and tidy backyards on the prestigious West Drive residential road.

However, the entrance to the house is barely visible due to trees and bushes engulfing it. The home has been described as mysterious by neighbors who have tried unsuccessfully to identify the owners. The garden, which was cut back six months ago, is overgrown, and there have been rumors about it being sold to a developer. The house contains half-an-acre of land overlooking Rest Bay and across the Bristol Channel.

It is rumored to have been owned by the Morgan family, including a solicitor and his family. The home is set to go to auction with BTG Eddisons on June 25, with potential for complete refurbishment, repair, or conversion into apartments, subject to planning





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Millionaire's Row Porthcawl South Wales Detached Five-Bedroom Property Brampton House Stunning Views Plush Strip Of Coast Rest Bay Bristol Channel West Drive Residential Road Neighbors Rumors Planning Auction Complete Refurbishment Repair Conversion Into Apartments

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