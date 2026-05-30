Mysterious Double Boom Across New England Traced to Daylight Fireball Meteor

A loud double boom shook buildings across Massachusetts and Rhode Island, causing panic and a flood of 911 calls. Authorities and meteorologists confirm the source was a meteor about 3 feet wide entering the atmosphere, creating a sonic boom and bright flash observed on NOAA satellites.

A loud double boom that rattled homes and startled residents across New England on Saturday afternoon was confirmed to be caused by a meteor, according to the American Meteor Society.

The event occurred around 2:30 p.m., shaking buildings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and prompting a surge of 911 calls and social media posts from people describing an explosion-like sound. Many feared a structural collapse or earthquake, but no damage or fires were reported. The American Meteor Society identified a fireball about 3 feet wide entering the atmosphere near the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border, north of Boston.

Robert Lunsford, the group's Fireball Program Monitor, explained that the double boom was a sonic boom produced by the meteor traveling faster than the speed of sound. He noted that the meteor was larger than typical fireballs and that dozens of reports came in from as far as Delaware to Montreal, with witnesses describing the boom, ground shaking, or a bright streak across the daytime sky.

Lunsford added that while some fragments may have reached the ground, it was more likely the object burned up or landed in the ocean. NOAA satellites captured a large flash over Boston around the time of the boom, corroborating the meteor theory. Meteorologists Nick Stewart and Ken Mahan confirmed that the flash was distinctive of a bolide reentry and not related to thunderstorms.

Stewart, a meteorologist, posted on X that the flash density product showed an anomalous signature consistent with a meteor. Mahan described the event as a fireball that produced a sonic boom due to the compression of air ahead of the meteor. The boom was so intense that many residents thought it was an explosion. Dashcam footage from the area captured the sudden noise, and social media users expressed their fear.

One person said, 'My cat and I both jumped up! Scared the bejeezus out of both of us!!

' Another commented, 'I thought a tree fell on my house, but I went outside and didn't see anything. ' A third resident wrote, 'I thought my house was exploding. I ran outside.

' The incident led to a spike in search queries as people sought answers. Police departments issued statements acknowledging the boom but initially were unsure of its origin. Watertown Police reported numerous calls from eastern part of the state, with no reports of hazards. Coventry, Rhode Island police speculated it might have been an earthquake but found no damage.

The event highlights how relatively small meteors can cause significant noise and social disruption when they enter the atmosphere at high speed. While such fireball events are not extremely rare, they often go unnoticed or occur over remote areas. This particular meteor, estimated at one to two meters in diameter, was large enough to generate a visible flash and audible boom across a wide region.

The American Meteor Society continues to collect reports to further analyze the trajectory and potential landing site. For now, residents can rest assured that the boom was a natural phenomenon and not a cause for alarm. The scientific community encourages people to report such events to help track meteor activity and improve understanding of near-Earth objects





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