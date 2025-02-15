Mysterious Deep-Sea Anglerfish Washed Up on Carlsbad Beach

A rare anglerfish, typically found in the deep sea, was discovered washed ashore on a beach in Carlsbad, California. This discovery adds to a growing number of anglerfish sightings on the West Coast in recent years. Scientists are still trying to understand why these deep-sea creatures are appearing on the shore more frequently.

This week, yet another deep-sea dweller was discovered washed up on a Carlsbad beach. Its body joined millions of other rare specimens being preserved for research at a lab in San Diego. Jordan Coronel stumbled upon the toothy, black sea creature while fishing at South Ponto State Beach on Wednesday. Its body lay on the sand, mouth agape, with a slimy-looking antenna protruding from its head.

'At first, its round, gelatinous body made me think it was some kind of jellyfish,' Coronel wrote to NBC 7. 'But when I got a closer look, I noticed its large, wide mouth filled with sharp, jagged teeth and an antenna-like structure on its head.' Coronel reached out to the marine biology community online and was eventually connected with San Diego's fish expert, Ben Frable, manager of the Scripps Institution of Oceanography's Inside San Diego's Million-Specimen Fish ‘Library' — With the Scientist Who Runs It. While there are only a handful in labs across the globe, about seven have washed ashore on the West Coast since 2021 – three in San Diego County, Frable said. The shore is a long way from home for these creatures. Anglerfish typically reside in the dark depths 1,000 to 4,000 feet beneath the surface where food is scarce, and they are known as predators – sometimes using a glowing light to lure prey. 'A lot of them have these big mouths, big teeth, and, you know, they also kind of have very dark pigmentation. Some of them glow,' Frable said. 'They're very, very alien. But a lot of that is because, you know, they're adapted for living in environments that are very different than what we are used to as land animals, right?' Another type of anglerfish recently made headlines for swimming closer to the surface than usual. Scientists in Spain captured the black seadevil anglerfish in daylight. It was apparently injured and did not survive. As for why these anglerfish are appearing on the shore more frequently, scientists are still trying to determine the cause. 'We don't really know ... It may be part of their life cycle. A lot of times what we find are these very large, presumably old fish. So maybe have something to do with their life cycle or may have something to do with changes in environmental conditions down here in Southern California,' Frable said. Frable praised Coronel for promptly contacting marine life experts after spotting the creature on the shore. This allows scientists to preserve it in the best possible condition. 'We say when you do run into something really weird on the beach, the best thing to do is if there's a lifeguard present, go let them know,' Frable said. 'They know who to contact California Fish and Wildlife, us, the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, and they can kind of get you in touch with the right people to try to recover that thing and make it available for science.' Frable noted that the first-ever scientific description of an anglerfish was of a footballfish specimen found by a beachgoer on a Greenland beach in 1833. San Diego County





nbcsandiego

