Mysterious blood-soaked relic linked to history's most beloved saint, St Francis of Assisi, goes on display

An 800-year-old blood relic from St. Francis of Assissi is now on display in San Francisco, California, marking the first time the sacred artifact has left Italy.

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Theologian Candida Moss spoke to Fox News Digital about the display. Christians visiting San Francisco have a rare opportunity to see an 800-year-old relic believed to contain the blood of one of history's most beloved saints,LOST CITY IN AREA TIED TO BIBLICAL EXODUS MAY HAVE FINALLY BEEN DISCOVERED IN EGYPT The saint is best known for founding the Franciscan Order, as well as for being the patron saint of animals.

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The exhibition includes a painted panel of the saint dating to around 1290 — but the crown jewel of the display is the Bandage Relic of the Stigmata of Saint Francis of Assisi, a centuries-old cloth believed to contain his blood. Christians visiting San Francisco have a rare opportunity to see relics associated with St. Francis of Assisi, including a centuries-old bandage believed to contain his blood.

The relics' arrival in San Francisco carries particular significance because the city was named after St. Francis, said Candida Moss, the Edward Cadbury professor of theology at the University of Birmingham.

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"People love St. Francis, but Francis isn't just venerated by Catholics," Moss told Fox News Digital, noting that he is also revered by Orthodox Christians, Anglicans and Lutherans. The Bandage Relic of the Stigmata of Saint Francis of Assisi is believed to contain blood from wounds the saint reportedly received during a religious vision. Moss said St. Francis' enduring popularity stems from his extraordinary transformation from a wealthy young man to someone who devoted his life to serving the poor.

," she said.

"And then he changes his life. He ministers to the poor. He has all of these stories about him preaching to birds.

"The bloodstained bandages are tied to another defining moment in St. Francis' life, when he reportedly experienced a vision of a seraph, a six-winged angel, and received the stigmata — wounds resembling those suffered by Jesus Christ during the crucifixion. The relics associated with St. Francis of Assisi have a documented chain of custody dating back to the monastery where the saint died, according to Moss.

"He then has these wounds for the rest of his life that link him on a spiritual level to Christ," Moss said. "And so there are so many elements of this story, the miraculous, the sentimental, the relatable, that I think make Francis one of the most popular medieval saints, if not the most LOST PAGES WITH 'GHOST' TEXT RECOVERED FROM ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST IMPORTANT NEW TESTAMENT MANUSCRIPTS While St. Francis' relics have a documented chain of custody dating back to the monastery where he died, Moss said some objects previously attributed to the saint have turned out to be inauthentic.

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Carbon dating revealed that the garment was from about 150 years after his lifetime. Although some of St. Francis' other relics have been carbon-dated to the appropriate historical period, the bloodstained bandage currently on display has not undergone such testing, according to Moss. St. Francis of Assisi, depicted at far left, abandoned a life of wealth to serve the poor, a transformation that helped establish his enduring popularity among Christians.

"But there has been no scrutiny of this particular relic, which is the most important of the Francis relics," she added. "So we can't really say for certain why it is that it seems so well-preserved. ""You can't acquire anything like this," she said. "You couldn't buy it on eBay, because it is against church protocols to buy this.

And this is the first time that these relics have left Italy.

" Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at