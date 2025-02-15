Mysterious Beryllium-10 Anomaly Discovered in Pacific Ocean Points to Potential Cosmic Event

An unexpected accumulation of the radioactive isotope beryllium-10 found in deep-sea sediments of the Pacific Ocean suggests a possible shift in ocean currents or a cosmic event around 10 million years ago. This discovery could provide a new way to date geological events and better understand the history of Earth.

Researchers have made an unexpected discovery deep beneath the surface of the Pacific Ocean: an accumulation of the radioactive isotope beryllium-10. This international team of scientists believes that this anomaly dates back approximately ten million years, potentially caused by shifts in ocean currents or cosmic rays interacting with the Earth's atmosphere. Beryllium-10 is continuously produced by oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the Earth's upper atmosphere.

The team hopes their finding could serve as an independent time marker for marine archives, allowing scientists to better understand the evolution of the planet's crust over millions of years and calibrate geological data sets. Radioactive isotopes are commonly used by researchers to date archaeological and geological samples. While radiocarbon dating is effective for samples up to 50,000 years old, beryllium-10's half-life, a staggering 1.4 million years, allows scientists to look much further back in time.As detailed in their paper, Koll and his colleagues examined geological samples taken from miles below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. They analyzed the proportion of boron isotopes using accelerator mass spectrometry. 'At around 10 million years, we found almost twice as much as we had anticipated,' Koll recalled. 'We had stumbled upon a previously undiscovered anomaly.' The team can only speculate on the cause of this anomaly, which occurred around the same time gibbons and orangutans genetically split, leading to the earliest humans. The researchers suggest several possibilities: a 'grand reorganization' of ocean currents depositing more than expected amounts of beryllium-10 in the Pacific, or a powerful celestial event like a 'near-Earth supernova' that temporarily intensified cosmic radiation ten million years ago. A collision with an interstellar object could have also made the Earth's atmosphere more vulnerable to cosmic ray bombardment. 'Only new measurements can indicate whether the beryllium anomaly was caused by changes in ocean currents or has astrophysical reasons,' Koll explained in a statement. 'That is why we plan to analyze more samples in the future and hope that other research groups will do the same.' For instance, if similar discoveries were made in other oceans, it would suggest that the anomaly was a global phenomenon, supporting the astrophysical hypothesis





