Mysterious 999 Call Could Challenge Jeremy Bamber's Conviction in White House Farm Murders

New evidence, including a potential 999 call from inside the farmhouse and previously unseen letters from Sheila Caffell, could challenge Jeremy Bamber's conviction for the White House Farm murders. However, the handling of this evidence by the CCRC has been controversial, raising concerns about the safety of Bamber's conviction.

A potentially game-changing piece of evidence has emerged in the case of Jeremy Bamber , who has spent over four decades in prison for the notorious White House Farm murders.

Bamber, now 64, was convicted for the shotgun murders of his adoptive parents Nevill and June Bamber, his sister Sheila Caffell, and her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas at their Essex farmhouse in 1985. He has consistently maintained his innocence, blaming his sister Sheila, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, for the killings. Now, campaigners believe newly uncovered evidence could challenge Bamber's conviction.

Central to this is a 999 call that may have been made from inside White House Farm while Bamber was outside with police officers. A volunteer working on Bamber's case discovered a reference to such a call in an Essex Police log sheet. A Channel 5 documentary, 'Jeremy Bamber: Proof of Innocence - The Missing Phone Call', delves into this new evidence.

According to former call handler Nicholas Milbank, someone phoned 999 from inside the farmhouse at 6.09am, with movement or voices heard in the background. If true, this could provide Bamber with a strong alibi, as he was already outside with police at the time.

However, the handling of this evidence by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has been controversial. Bamber's legal team argues that the CCRC did not interview Milbank directly, instead relying on Essex Police, the same force whose investigation has faced criticism. The case has raised concerns among legal experts, with appeals lawyer Emily Bolton noting its similarities to wrongful convictions she's seen in her career.

The documentary also reveals letters allegedly written by Sheila Caffell before the killings, suggesting she may have been planning the event. However, these letters were not disclosed to Bamber's defence team at the time. New ballistic testing has also cast doubt on the prosecution's case regarding the feasibility of Sheila shooting herself if a silencer was fitted





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Jeremy Bamber White House Farm Murders 999 Call Criminal Cases Review Commission Sheila Caffell Wrongful Conviction

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