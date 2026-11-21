Spider-Man/Hulk Fire and Brimstone reveals Mysterio impersonating Bruce Banner and the Hulk to destroy Avengers, escalating his threat level beyond standard Spider-Man rogue status.

Marvel Comics is flipping the script on one of its most volatile characters by revealing that the rampaging Hulk and Bruce Banner in the latest storyline are actually an elaborate disguise. In Spider-Man / Hulk: Fire & Brimstone, the menacing green giant and the sinister intellect of the scientist are not who they appear to be. Instead, the master of illusion Quentin Beck, better known as Mysterio, has assumed their identities to wreak havoc across the Marvel Universe.

Mysterio Impersonates Hulk in Fire and Brimstone

The twist arrives in issue number four of the crossover series, which was written by Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh with art provided by RB Silva and Federico Blee. The issue introduces a terrifying scenario where the Hulk takes immense pleasure in annihilating entire armies of Agents of Innovation and Punisher Frank Castle's squad. Simultaneously, a twisted version of Bruce Banner tracks down a friend of the Punisher, assassinating him and destroying his home before leaving a chilling message on a wall using blood.

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Spider-Man becomes suspicious during the chaos and senses a familiar weakness within Banner, specifically identifying a glass jaw that does not belong to the gamma-powered scientist. Acting on this intuition, Spider-Man punches Banner in the face, shattering the illusion to reveal Mysterio's true appearance beneath the prosthetics. This successful impersonation mirrors Mysterio's past deception of the X-Men in the Old Man Logan timeline, which tragically led to the slaughter of Wolverine's allies and the destruction of the mansion.

Quentin Beck Escalates Threat Level in Comics

Mysterio requires no superhuman strength or cosmic weaponry to dismantle the superhero community, relying instead on Hollywood-grade special effects, hallucinogenic gases, and hypnotic frequencies. His ability to manipulate senses and trust has already caused catastrophic results, such as nearly driving Daredevil to psychological collapse in Guardian Devil and tricking Wolverine into killing the X-Men. Applied to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Beck could easily manipulate powerhouses like Thor, Scarlet Witch, and the Hulk into triggering friendly fire.

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The current storyline demonstrates that Quentin Beck is evolving from a classic Spider-Man villain into a supreme puppeteer capable of sowing paranoia across the entire superhero community. By posing as Bruce Banner and the Hulk, he exploits the trust and fear surrounding the gamma hero to cause maximum destruction without firing a single energy blast. This strategic shift positions him as a potential Avengers-level threat who can dismantle the team from within.

Future Implications for the Avengers and Storylines

While Mysterio's specific motivations in this timeline remain undisclosed, his actions suggest a long-term plan to elevate his status within the Marvel Comics hierarchy. The publication is scheduled for release on November 25, allowing readers to witness the direct consequences of his deception. A potential Mysterio-focused crossover could fuse the paranoia of Secret Invasion with the apocalyptic stakes of Armageddon.

This development challenges the traditional understanding of the Hulk's volatility, which has historically been tied to external factors like demonic possession or future nuclear wars. By making the Hulk evil for the sake of chaos without gamma radiation or supernatural influence, the writers highlight the danger of human deception. Mysterio's impersonation of the Hulk and Banner serves as a reminder that the greatest threats to the Avengers may not come from outside forces, but from trusted allies under false pretenses.