Myra, Ernie and Larry go to NYC: Watch KSAT’s coverage ahead of NBA Finals Game 3 between Spurs-Knicks

The countdown is officially underway for the tip-off of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

Bexar County to pay $300K to detention applicant whose job offer was pulled over wife’s La Santa Muerte altarImpersonation scams on the rise: RBFCU warns of increased AI bank fraudSeveral arrested after man shot at north Bexar County home, sheriff's office says– The KSAT 12 team has arrived in New York City as the Spurs look to take a bite out of the Big Apple’s Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

It is the first time the finals have been held at Madison Square Garden since 1999, when the Spurs defeated the Knicks 78-77 on the road in Game 5 to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back home to San Antonio. In 1999, the Spurs traveled to New York with a 2-0 lead after winning the first two games of the series at the Alamodome. This time around, the Spurs lost both home games to open the NBA Finals.

Myra Arthur, Ernie Zuniga and Larry Ramirez will be live from New York City covering all the action during our Monday newscasts, leading up to the Race for Seis special at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and KSAT Plus. Another livestream previewing Game 1 will air at 7 p.m. exclusively on KSAT Plus. ABC will carry exclusive live coverage of Game 3 at 7:30 p.m. live on KSAT 12. Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories.

She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi. Spurs + Storms?

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