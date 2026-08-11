Myles Garrett Records Three Sacks and Forced Fumble in Rams 20-13 Win Over Commanders

Myles Garrett returned from a knee injury to record three sacks and a forced fumble as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Washington Commanders 20-13 for their third straight win.

Myles Garrett returned from a knee injury and recorded three sacks and a forced fumble to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 20-13 victory over the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday.

The win was the Rams third consecutive and improved their record to 5-4. Garrett, the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, had missed the last two months with a knee injury sustained in the season opener in Australia. He committed a pair of penalties, including a costly neutral zone infraction late in the fourth quarter. Rather than allowing the mistake to derail him, Garrett responded with another sack to help preserve the win.

Also read Myles Garrett's Impact Shines in Rams' Victory Over Commanders

I was not worried, Garrett said. I just made sure I won my rush and closed it out. Garrett believes he is nowhere near his best. I am nowhere near where I want to be, he said.

When asked about his ability to close games, Garrett said, Because I was born that. Some people got it, some people do not. Some people have to train it to really amount to it. But I was born with that.

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Washington builds halftime lead

I have only continued to hone it along the way. Washington capitalized on a struggling Rams offense in the first half to build a 10-3 lead. Jayden Daniels connected with former Ram Van Jefferson for a seven-yard touchdown pass, exploiting coverage by Emmanuel Forbes Jr. The Rams offensive line struggled to protect Matthew Stafford. Receivers dropped catchable passes, and the team went 0-for-7 on third-down conversions through the first two quarters.

Los Angeles finished the first half with just 149 total yards of offense. Garrett ended the first-half drought by exploding off the edge to strip the ball from Daniels. Linebacker Omar Speights recovered the fumble, marking Daniels first turnover of the season. Brandon McManus kicked a field goal to make it 10-6 at halftime.

Sean McVay adjusted the offensive approach after the break, shifting to a hurry-up tempo featuring running back Blake Corum. Los Angeles marched 69 yards in eight plays to take a 13-10 lead on Corum two-yard touchdown run. Corum finished with 58 rushing yards and a score, providing a necessary spark when the passing game stalled. The ground game became the primary vehicle for moving the chains as the Rams sought to overcome their early deficit.

Stafford nearly lost the lead midway through the third quarter with an interception thrown under double coverage of Puka Nacua. This was Stafford ninth pick of the season, already surpassing his total from all of 2025. Washington converted the turnover into a field goal to tie the game at 13. Nacua emerged as the primary weapon in the final period, finishing with 14 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

Nacua scores decisive touchdown

He made a spectacular contested catch in the corner of the end zone to put Los Angeles ahead 20-13. Stafford completed 26 of 43 passes for 228 yards and one touchdown. Outside of Nacua, the receiving corps produced minimally. Tutu Atwell dropped a key pass and Konata Mumpfield contributed just four catches for 36 yards.

The defense sealed the victory when Garrett sacked Daniels on fourth-and-17. Forbes knocked away a pass intended for Jefferson to force a turnover on downs. The Commanders drove to the Rams 31-yard line in the final moments, attempting a lateral-heavy play to tie the game. Byron Young recovered the loose ball to secure the win.

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The Rams defense held firm despite missing cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Emmanuel Forbes, facing his former team, recorded two pass breakups in the second half to help stifle the Washington passing attack. Los Angeles survived another slow offensive start but relied on Garrett to turn the tide. The defense went six straight drives without allowing a first down after the opening touchdown, giving the offense time to adjust.

Rams look to extend winning streak

The Rams have now won three straight games after sitting at 2-4 earlier in the season. Garrett's return provides a game-changing weapon on a unit that has carried the team through its current winning streak. The team looks to extend its momentum next Sunday when it travels to Arizona. The Rams will face former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and the Cardinals in a critical matchup.

A victory against Arizona would improve the Rams to 6-4 heading into their bye week. The win keeps them in a competitive position for the NFC West title as the second half of the season begins. Garrett's performance silenced critics who questioned the team's defensive capabilities in his absence. He reminded the NFL why he remains one of the most feared players on the planet.

McVay's halftime adjustments proved essential in turning the game around. The shift to a faster pace and reliance on Corum helped neutralize Washington's defensive front. The Rams will carry this confidence into their next outing. The bye week will provide valuable time for rest and preparation as they look to maintain their upward trajectory.

Team morale boosted by victory

Fan reaction has been overwhelmingly positive regarding Garrett's return. The energy he brings to the field has already influenced the team's performance and playoff aspirations. Nacua's consistent production has been a key factor in the offensive resurgence. His ability to make difficult catches has given Stafford a reliable target in crucial situations.

The Rams' ability to overcome a 10-3 deficit demonstrates their growing maturity.