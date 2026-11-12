Myles Garrett Targets Third Defensive Player of Year Award With Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett remains confident in winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award despite trailing Houston Texans standout Will Anderson Jr. by significant statistical margins.

Myles Garrett of the Los Angeles Rams remains undeterred in his pursuit of a third NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award, asserting his confidence during a Thursday morning appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. The Los Angeles Rams defensive end addressed the significant statistical gap he faces after missing substantial playing time due to injury, dismissing any notion that his current standing diminishes his chances. He stated that he has nothing to stutter about regarding his candidacy, signaling a fierce determination to compete against the league's elite pass rushers.

Garrett Dismisses Statistical Deficit Against Anderson

Garrett expressed zero interest in creating excuses for the games he missed, choosing instead to focus on systematically challenging every player currently leading the statistical categories for defensive excellence. He specifically named Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., acknowledging his immense talent while explicitly stating he has no intention of conceding the race to him. Garrett described his approach as hunting down every person at the top of the respective stat leaderboard one by one, emphasizing that the current deficit in sack numbers does not impact his mindset or his game plan.

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Respect for Anderson Without Concession of Race

When asked about his respect for Anderson, who currently holds the early lead in defensive accolades, Garrett offered high praise for his rival while simultaneously declaring his competitive intent. He stated that he loves the player at the top of the board and holds Will Anderson Jr. in very high regard, but clarified that his primary plan is to actively pursue him rather than make the challenge easier. This mindset persists despite Anderson holding 8-to-5 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award at major sportsbooks, whereas Garrett is listed as a 200-to-1 long shot or is not listed on some betting boards at all.

Physical Recovery and Performance Against Commanders

Garrett's recent return to the field included a performance against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026, where he recorded three sacks. Despite this dominant individual output, he believes he played poorly and feels he is moving too slowly, suggesting he has not yet reached his peak physical capabilities. He admitted to Rich Eisen that he is not at 100 percent physical health, noting that reaching full strength in the middle of a season is unrealistic, but his surgically repaired knee allows him to operate effectively without risking further injury.

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Rams Defense Strengthens Playoff Hopes Amid Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams have capitalized on Garrett's return by winning three consecutive games, climbing back above .500 to a 5-4 record. This defensive surge has become the backbone of a roster battered by injuries, particularly at the wide receiver position where they will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday without top pass catchers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The presence of Garrett working in tandem with Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald provides a formidable double threat that is essential for the team's success in their upcoming road game in the desert.

Team Success Prioritized Over Individual Awards

Garrett emphasized that securing a playoff berth and winning games remain his absolute top priorities, viewing individual recognition as a potential byproduct of team success rather than the primary goal. He stated that the team will continue to stack games and create opportunities for his teammates, focusing on immediate competitive execution rather than long-term statistical targets. This team-first philosophy underpins his confidence, as he believes that consistent performance and victory will naturally lead to the defensive accolades he seeks, regardless of the current odds or statistical gaps.