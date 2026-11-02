Los Angeles Rams Myles Garrett Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 9 vs Commanders

Los Angeles Rams star Myles Garrett returns to practice after knee surgery, boosting the defense before the Washington Commanders matchup in Week 9.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that defensive end Myles Garrett will return to practice this week. This development comes just days before the team's Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The announcement marks a significant turning point for a franchise that has struggled to generate consistent pressure without its premier pass rusher.

The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year has been sidelined since the season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne. Garrett underwent arthroscopic knee surgery following that game and has not played since the start of the 2026 season. His absence has been a critical challenge for the Los Angeles defensive unit, given his immense value to the roster.

Also read Rams Sunday Morning Notebook: Optimism Grows for Myles Garrett Return, Trade Buzz Heats Up

Garrett has watched from the sidelines as the team navigated a difficult start before clawing back to a .500 record. Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie expressed excitement about the news, noting that getting Garrett back on the practice field is a major boost. McDuffie emphasized that the defense is moving uphill and that having Garrett available provides a massive psychological advantage.

The need for Garrett's return is urgent due to significant injuries affecting the rest of the defensive line. The Rams have lost Poona Ford to a season-ending triceps injury, severely depleting their interior rotation. Additionally, starter Kobie Turner is battling a groin injury and is expected to miss at least a couple more weeks of action.

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These losses have forced the coaching staff to stretch their remaining resources thin. Opposing offensive coordinators previously focused nearly all attention on stopping Aaron Donald, knowing Garrett was unavailable. With Garrett returning, offensive lines can no longer ignore the edge rusher, reducing the double-teams Donald faces.

The ripple effects of Garrett's potential return extend beyond the defensive line. With a more robust pass rush, the secondary, including players like Trent McDuffie, can remain in coverage longer. This allows the defensive backs to play more aggressively and effectively, reducing the need for frequent blitzes to generate pressure.

Furthermore, Garrett's return may influence the team's approach to the upcoming NFL trade deadline. The urgency to acquire another defensive lineman through trades or free agency diminishes when the team's most feared defender is rejoining the rotation. The team's strategy can now shift focus toward maintaining current roster health rather than making immediate acquisitions.

McVay stated that the team will evaluate Garrett's progress during this week's practices to determine his availability for the game in Washington. The coach indicated that the team will play it by ear regarding whether Garrett can play in the Nation's capital or if he requires a multi-week ramp-up period.

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This cautious approach ensures that the star player does not risk re-injury as he regains full game sharpness. While Garrett is participating in practice, his status for Sunday's showdown remains fluid. The staff will make final decisions based on how his body responds to full-contact activities.

Regardless of his immediate availability for the upcoming contest, Garrett's return to the practice squad is a positive signal for the rising Rams. The team has spent nearly two months attempting to manufacture a pass rush without one of the most feared defensive players on the planet.

His presence provides a stabilizing force as the squad aims to build momentum heading into the middle portion of the season. The defense now has a clear path to improved performance as it heads into a critical stretch of the schedule. Fans and analysts alike are watching closely to see if the Rams can capitalize on this renewed defensive strength.