Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett made his highly anticipated return to the field on November 8, 2026, playing against the Washington Commanders in Landover after a two-month layoff.

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett delivered a dominant performance on Sunday, recording three sacks in his highly anticipated return to the field against the Washington Commanders. The veteran pass rusher ended a frustrating two-month absence from competitive play, providing an immediate and impactful boost to the Los Angeles defense at the stadium in Landover, Maryland. His presence on the roster had been closely monitored by fans and analysts alike during his lengthy recovery period, and his statistics on game day validated the anticipation surrounding his return.

Garrett, wearing jersey number 95, officially rejoined the active lineup after being sidelined for approximately eight weeks. His participation in the contest signaled a major shift in momentum for the Rams, a team that has relied heavily on his elite pass-rushing capabilities throughout the season. The physical toll of his previous absence was evident in his explosive energy upon entering the game, immediately disrupting the Washington offensive line and changing the trajectory of the matchup.

Also read Myles Garrett expected to return for the Rams this weekend after 7-game injury absence

Inside the Los Angeles Rams locker room prior to the contest, Garrett prepared for the challenge by listening to music by Ray Charles. The defensive end specifically cited the legendary artist as a constant influence in his life, noting that his mother and grandfather introduced him to the genre when he was very young. He explained that while he typically listens to blues or soul music after games, Ray Charles remains a favorite during his preparation phases to maintain focus and calm.

When asked to identify two specific tracks by Ray Charles as his absolute favorites, Garrett named 'You Are My Sunshine' and 'Leave My Woman Alone'. The atmosphere in the locker room was described as serene, with the music providing a steady backdrop before the physical intensity of the NFL game began. This personal ritual has become a hallmark of his preparation style, helping him transition mentally from the quiet of the locker room to the chaos of the stadium.

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Following the conclusion of the game against the Washington Commanders, Garrett shared an emotional embrace with his mother. The moment highlighted the personal significance of his return to the field after such a lengthy hiatus, showcasing the strong family connection that has supported him through his career. Observers noted that his mother was present to support him through this pivotal moment, underscoring the personal journey behind his professional comeback.

After leaving the field in Landover, Garrett took time to interact with supporters who had gathered to witness his return. He signed autographs for fans, engaging directly with the community that has followed his career with dedication. This post-game interaction demonstrated his commitment to connecting with the public despite the physical demands of the sport.

The sweet sounds of Ray Charles filled the ears of Garrett as he emerged from hard times, a fitting soundtrack for a superstar who had finally returned to form. The song 'Hard Times' could have been written for his frustrating journey back to the football field, yet his three-sack performance served as a powerful rebuttal to the doubts surrounding his status. His return marks a significant milestone for the Los Angeles Rams as they look to capitalize on his elite skills for the remainder of the season.

The event in Landover served not just as a football game, but as a celebration of his resilience and dedication to the sport. The combination of his statistical dominance and his visible emotional connections with family and fans created a narrative that extended far beyond the final score. The Rams defense, now fully equipped with its most disruptive player, appears poised for a strong finish to the year.