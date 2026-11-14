Myles Garrett Headlines Official Cardinals-Rams Week 10 Injury Report

A few names will be out for both sides, while some massive building blocks could be missing as well.

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, AUS; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett plays in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect ARIZONA — The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams officially have their injury reports for Week 10's clash at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals are without three players entering Sunday, as Zach Carter , Hjalte Froholdt and Jon Gaines II have all been ruled out. Arizona has Hunter Long , Roy Lopez, Max Melton, Darius Robinson, Jayden Williams and Andrew Wingard questionable.

Also read Myles Garrett Targets Third Defensive Player of Year Award With Los Angeles Rams

For the Rams, just Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson are officially down as of now. Five players in Davis Allen, Joe Cardona, Myles Garrett, Kam Curl and Trent McDuffie are questionable. Nov 8, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur during the first quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Saturday, each squad is able to make up to two standard practice squad elevations.

If a big-name player is listed as questionable, another player at their position elevated could be an indication they aren't healthy. The NFL requires teams to submit a list of final inactives 90 minutes prior to kickoff. For Sunday's 2:05 PM MST start time, that would be 12:35 PM MST. Oct 25, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals are starting rookie third-round pick Carson Beck at quarterback, who spoke on the challenge of facing the likes of Garrett and Aaron Donald among others: “You look at their defense just as a whole, they’re super talented. They have talent across the board from the defensive line to the linebackers to the back end with corners and defensive backs as well," he said.

"Then you what they do with their scheme and the way they’re able to mix up their coverages, hide certain things, disguise their blitzes, and disguise their coverages on run downs and on third down as well. Then you get in the red zone and different looks as well. What they’re able to do on defense, it causes problems for offenses and it’s definitely going to be a challenge for us.

I think the biggest thing is watching the film, seeing what we want to do, and then ultimately trying to go out there and execute our plan. ”Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018.

In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!