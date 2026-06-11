Myles Garrett to return for Rams vs Commanders after knee surgery

Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett is expected to play Sunday against Washington after missing seven games following knee surgery, rejoining Aaron Donald on a defense that has struggled to finish sacks.

Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Myles Garrett is expected to return Sunday against the Washington Commanders, coach Sean McVay announced Friday, barring a late setback.

Garrett has missed seven games since undergoing knee surgery after the Rams' season opener. Garrett has not played since the Rams' blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, in Week 1. He made no tackles in that game and afterward revealed he was not fully fit because of a knee injury that limited him throughout training camp.

Also read Myles Garrett expected to make his return for Rams vs. Commanders

The Rams acquired the two-time AP Defensive Player of the Year in a trade over the summer, but he has appeared in just one game for his new team. The Rams are 4-4 after climbing back from a 2-4 start despite losing key defensive contributors, including Jaylen Watson and Poona Ford for the season. Garrett spoke publicly Friday about the emotional toll of his absence for the first time. It was very difficult, Garrett admitted.

Garrett Describes Emotional Absence

This is what I love to do. I love being around my teammates, being able to help the whole group shine. I want to be there in those moments and be able to share in their success and celebrate their success.

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Then came the admission that revealed how deeply the experience affected him. Just not being able to do what I feel like I was put here to do, one of the reasons I was put here, it hurt me for a while. Being trapped on the sidelines, forced to watch football instead of playing it, was its own form of torture for a player accustomed to tormenting opposing quarterbacks.

Garrett provided new insight Friday into how a knee problem he described during training camp as soreness deteriorated to the point that he needed surgery. He described mechanical issues that worsened as he tried to play through the injury. There were just some hitches in my gait, Garrett explained. There were things I was dealing with mechanically that would only continue to evolve, or I guess worsen, as I played more.

So it was rough, and I was trying to avoid it. But you kind of learn and you grow. Garrett said there was not one particular snap when everything went wrong. Instead, the problems accumulated until his body could no longer perform the way he expected.

Recovery and Surgery Details

I was just frustrated after the game, Garrett said. I knew that was not me, and I was being hampered by something. Despite his reluctance to miss time, he accepted that continuing to play was not sustainable. I did not want to miss any time, but I had to be realistic about where I was physically and had to make the best choice for myself and the team.

McVay acknowledged Friday that the Rams must examine whether they could have handled the injury differently. I think you always want to reflect back on, all right, what would we do differently if things like this come up? McVay said. I think our intentions were all in the right place.

The Rams initially hoped Garrett could play through the issue, but after the opener, surgery became the necessary next step. I am just grateful that he is back and he is feeling really good, McVay said. He has looked awesome in practice. He does not have to do anything other than be Myles and play one-eleventh of what the rest of us are asking him to do for the defense.

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Garrett underwent surgery when the Rams returned from Melbourne and was sidelined until he returned to practice this week. Garrett said he spent his lengthy absence studying opposing defenders, mentoring teammates and remaining involved in the locker room. This week, he has been more engaged with his teammates than ever, playing pop-a-shot, shadow boxing, or getting into heated discussions about which conference is better, the SEC or the Big Ten.

Still, nothing could replace lining up across from an offensive tackle with a quarterback in his sights. Garrett and Aaron Donald finally will attack opposing offensive lines together. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year Donald was tempted out of his two-and-a-half-year retirement by the Rams' acquisition of Garrett, but Donald did not make the trip to Australia while ramping up his fitness. It is good to have the pieces back to the puzzle, Donald said Thursday.

Rams Pass Rush and Returns

The Rams' pass rush has not been great in Garrett's absence. Although Los Angeles is pressuring quarterbacks at a reasonable clip, the team is tied for 26th in the league with just 12 sacks, leading to frustration. I think we have been getting good pressure, but not getting the quarterback down and finishing games, said a Rams defender who leads the team with four-and-a-half sacks. Having MG back will help that for sure.

Another Rams defender also is expected to return to the lineup against Washington. He has been out since September with an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, one Rams cornerback is out for the season with a shoulder injury, and fellow starting cornerback Trent McDuffie missed the entire week of practice with a back injury. Garrett has a warning for the rest of the NFL about playing alongside Donald. I think the offense is really going to have to pick their poison, Garrett said. Who is going to be freed up this play?

I think either of us are pretty good at winning one-on-one. So we will have some fun.