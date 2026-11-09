Myles Garrett Returns from Injury with 3 Sacks and Forced Fumble Against Washington Commanders

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett recorded three sacks and a forced fumble against the Washington Commanders on November 8, 2026, in Landover, Md.

Myles Garrett returned to the NFL field with immediate impact on Sunday, November 8, 2026, in Landover, Maryland. The Los Angeles Rams defensive end recorded three sacks and one forced fumble in his first appearance since Week 1. His performance ended a seven-game absence caused by knee surgery and immediately established his status as the league's most feared pass rusher.

The Washington Commanders' game plan unraveled against Garrett's relentless pressure. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels attempted to find an open receiver in Van Jefferson but was met by the two-time reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Daniels admitted that Garrett ruined his timing with a devastating strip-sack that forced a critical turnover late in the second quarter.

Also read Myles Garrett's Impact Shines in Rams' Victory Over Commanders

Omar Speights recovered the fumble created by Garrett's strip-sack, allowing the Los Angeles Rams to halt Washington's offensive momentum. The turnover prevented the Commanders from extending their 10-3 lead at that crucial moment. This swing in possession provided the Rams with a significant psychological and field-position advantage that shifted the entire tone of the contest.

Daniels finished the day completing 24-of-35 passes for 274 yards and one touchdown. He also added 16 rushing yards on four carries. Despite these efficient individual passing statistics, the Washington Commanders managed just 60 rushing yards as a team throughout the entire game. The offensive line struggled significantly, converting only three of 12 third-down opportunities.

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Garrett's second sack occurred early in the fourth quarter, further putting pressure on the Washington Commanders offense. His third sack arrived with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, forcing Washington to punt with its comeback hopes slipping away. The sequence of sacks effectively sealed the defensive victory for Los Angeles and prevented any late-game surge from the visitors.

Daniels addressed the difficulty of protecting the quarterback against elite defenders after the game. He acknowledged the challenge of asking his offensive line to hold up and block Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett simultaneously. Daniels stated that while the defenders cannot be completely stopped, the offensive line can at least slow them down to give him time in the pocket.

The game highlighted the immense challenge the Washington Commanders face against top-tier defensive front sevens. Despite Daniels' individual statistical performance, the team's inability to protect him consistently allowed Myles Garrett to change the game with a few key plays. Garrett boldly declared himself the Rams' new defensive closer, a sentiment Daniels certainly would not disagree with.

The Commanders' offensive struggles were evident in their inability to sustain drives or generate consistent rushing attack. The lack of ground game balance allowed Garrett and the Rams defense to remain on the field and dictate the pace of the game. Washington's offensive line appeared overwhelmed by the Rams' dual-threat edge rushers.

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Myles Garrett's return provided a massive boost to the Los Angeles Rams' playoff aspirations. His ability to generate pressure without blitzing forces opposing coordinators to adjust their protection schemes. This game demonstrated that Garrett is fully recovered from his knee surgery and is operating at an elite level once again.

The final result underscored the disparity between individual talent and team execution. While Jayden Daniels played efficiently in terms of passing metrics, the Washington Commanders could not overcome the structural weaknesses in their offensive line. Myles Garrett's three sacks and forced fumble were the defining moments that determined the outcome of the contest.