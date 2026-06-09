Myles Garrett Debuts as Rams Hold First Full-Squad OTA Practice

The Los Angeles Rams conducted an OTA practice featuring newly acquired star defensive lineman Myles Garrett for the first time, as the team begins integrating key offseason additions into Sean McVay's system.

The Los Angeles Rams held an Organized Team Activity (OTA) practice on Monday, June 8, 2026, at their facility in Woodland Hills . The session was notable for the first full-squad appearance of newly acquired star defensive line man Myles Garrett , who participated in drills, worked with the blocking sled, and interacted with coaching staff.

Garrett, a former first overall pick and multiple-time Pro Bowler, is expected to dramatically upgrade the Rams' pass rush after being acquired via trade in the offseason. Head coach Sean McVay oversaw the practice, which featured a mix of veterans and rookies integrating into the team's defensive and offensive schemes.

Among the participants were defensive linemen Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske, offensive players including wide receivers Puka Nacua and rookie Ty Simpson at quarterback, and several other rookies and reserve players. The atmosphere was focused but upbeat, with McVay and his staff closely monitoring the progress of the newly assembled roster. The Rams are looking to rebound after a disappointing 2025 season and are counting on Garrett's leadership and production to help restore the team to playoff contention





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