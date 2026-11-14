Myles Baker, Jaxson Stokes lead Sierra Canyon football over Mission Viejo

UCLA commit Myles Baker leads Sierra Canyon along with the emergence of linebacker Ethan Harrington

Trinity AudioCHATSWORTH — Sierra Canyon senior safety Myles Baker and sophomore linebacker Ethan Harrington weren’t about to let another wet Friday evening in Chatsworth be the drowning point like last season when it fell to Santa Margarita in the CIF Division 1 Southern Section playoffs.

The swashbuckling style of play with wet turf and booming hits favored Sierra Canyon, led by Baker, along with a class of underclassmen led by Harrington, who left their imprint against visiting Mission Viejo. Baker led with 13 tackles, and Harrington had two of the three sacks to lead Sierra Canyon over Mission Viejo 21-7 and advance to play Corona Centennial next Friday on the road.

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“I had so much fun,” Baker said. “This is football weather. You just got to come out here and embrace it. ” Sierra Canyon had another blistering start in the first quarter.

Cal commit Jaxson Stokes rushed for a 29-yard touchdown on the third play of the game after senior quarterback Demarco Hernandez opened the game by throwing a 54-yard pass to Sir Homer King Webb. Stokes finished with 180 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yard touchdown run, and Sierra led 14-0 with 1:41 in the first quarter. Sierra Canyon has scored 179 points in the first quarter.

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“I thought we prepared well,” Stokes said. “We had two weeks. Credit to our coach Jon Ellinghouse and the rest of our staff. They helped me figure out some things to hurt the defense.

” Mission Viejo held its ground afterwards. Stokes fumbled twice in the first half. His second fumble was recovered and returned to the 4-yard line. Senior Jack Junker rushed for a 4-yard touchdown to cut Sierra Canyon’s lead to 14-7 with 10:39 remaining in the second quarter.

Sierra Canyon began having problems moving the ball with senior quarterback Demarco Hernandez going down in the second quarter after injuring his left ankle. The Diablos nearly tied the game heading into halftime after Sierra Canyon was flagged for roughing the punter with 1:09 remaining in the second quarter. Sophomore quarterback Brett Burnor drove the ball inside the 30 after the Trailblazers were flagged for a facemask. But Sierra Canyon’s underclassmen on defense held steady.

Sophomore Jaxson Davis picked off Burnor with 36 seconds remaining and Sierra Canyon sophomore quarterback Ian Patterson took a knee to lead Sierra Canyon into halftime.

“Our true character came out,” Johnson said. “Your true character comes out, and you hit adversity. It’s easy to have great character and high-five when you’re winning every game by 30. But when times get tough, that’s when you show your true colors.

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Our true colors came out tonight. We fought, and we clawed back. ” Burnor attempted to drive Mission Viejo down the field at the beginning of the third quarter but was intercepted by freshman Mykel Ramos, and sophomore linebacker Eli Zambrano had a sack.

“Going into the season, I knew that this year was going to be a season big for me and establishing myself for the team,” Harrington said. “I’m not counting my reps, just making the most of my opportunity. ” Senior ATH Faroq Muhammad rushed for a 30-yard touchdown to increase Sierra Canyon’s lead with 9:26 to play. Wyoming senior Brayden Tautolo clinched the evening for Sierra Canyon and finished with three tackles for loss.

Tautolo stopped Burnor from scrambling on fourth and 1, attempting to keep Mission Viejo’s season alive. Despite the loss, Johnson said he was proud of Mission Viejo’s season. He works to create a cultue based on the interpersonal connections made by players on his team.

“We try to run an old school high school program,” Johnson said. “It’s not easy to do in today’s age. It’s for them to make lifelong, lasting friendships where they are all at each other’s weddings as groomsmen. They go on a boys’ trip every summer.

That’s my number one goal. I’m not a fan of places that hire talent and bring it all in. Try to win championships at all costs. That’s not us. I’m proud of this group. ”