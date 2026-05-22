Myleene Klass Slays In White Bikini After 20-Year Absence

In a clip from her latest fashion shoot, Myleene Klass showed off her body in a skimpy two-piece featuring gold embellishments. She appeared to be enjoying the sun on a sun-soaked beach, and flashed a huge smile.

It's been 20 years since she stripped down to a tiny white bikini for a shower in the I'm A Celeb jungle camp. And Myleene Klass was showing off her body as she once again modelled a skimpy two piece in a clip from her latest fashion shoot on a sun-soaked beach.

The TV personality, 48, showed off her figure in the halterneck top and drawstring bottoms which also featured gold embellishments. She completed the look with statement earrings and chunky bracelets as she posed up a storm on the golden sand. Myleene appeared in her element in front of the camera and flashed a huge smile, while captioning the post: 'Summer wardrobe essential....

'. It marks two decades since her famous shower scene in the jungle back in 2006, which she previously joked 'put her kids through school'. Myleene Klasss, 48, showed off her figure as she slipped back into a white bikini 20 years after her iconic I'm A Celebrity shower moment on Frida





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Myleene Klass Bikini Swimsuit Summer Wardrobe Essential Up A Storm Flash A Huge Smile Cushion Cream Biscuit

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