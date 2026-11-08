Myleene Klass Defends Style Choices After Hear'Say Reunion Drama

Myleene Klass responds to online criticism regarding her fashion at Smooth Radio while addressing her absence from the Hear'Say reunion tour with former bandmates.

Presenter Myleene Klass faced intense scrutiny on social media regarding her fashion choices after arriving at the Smooth Radio studios on Saturday. The forty-eight-year-old broadcaster sparked a wave of online commentary by opting for a bold ensemble that included burgundy lace shorts. She styled the unconventional bottom with a burgundy faux fur jacket layered over a blazer. Her look was completed with sheer socks and pointed sling-back heels, which she photographed for her Instagram followers.

Clapback On Social Media Platform

Klass took to Instagram to share further snaps and clips of her outfit with her fans. However, the post attracted negative feedback from internet critics who questioned her attire. One troll commented on her appearance, asking why she needed to dress that way. The commenter added that she was beautiful, talented, and an amazing mum without such outfits. Klass immediately responded to the criticism with a sharp retort about her usual style preferences.

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She joked that she was normally going to wear her obligatory mum hessian sack instead. The presenter clarified that she does not agree with revisiting the past but acknowledged the importance of her career. Her response highlighted the pressure female celebrities face regarding their public image and clothing choices. Klass insisted that her style decisions are personal and not meant to offend followers.

Exclusion From Anniversary Tour

The fashion controversy follows recent news about her absence from the Hear'Say reunion. Klass is the only original star who has not rejoined the band for their anniversary tour. The group announced the massive event with fellow Popstars group Liberty X. Other members of Hear'Say addressed her absence during an appearance on This Morning earlier in the month.

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Kym Marsh stated that it is a shame Myleene cannot come with them to the events. Marsh explained that it is not the right time for Klass due to her busy schedule. The remaining members felt they had to take the opportunity since there are nine of them involved. Marsh added that they had to figure out the logistics alongside their day jobs.

Logistical Challenges And Past Rifts

Ben Shephard pointed out the logistical difficulties of arranging family schedules for the tour. Noel Sullivan revealed that they attempted a previous reunion on their twentieth anniversary. That earlier attempt did not work out, making the twenty-fifth anniversary celebration more feasible. Klass told Loose Women viewers that her bandmates were sweet and included her in discussions.

However, she emphasized that she simply could not commit to the tour at this moment. Klass stated she is super busy and remains committed to her current audience and projects. She noted that her bandmates are still figuring out the moving parts of the event. The singer insisted she loves the guys dearly and that the band was an incredibly important time in her life.

Public Reaction And Future Plans

Fans took to social media to discuss Klass's decision to skip the tour. Some critics suggested the two-week tour was beneath her talents and status. Others insisted she needs to remember her roots and the foundation the band provided. Despite the backlash, Klass remains on good terms with her old bandmates.

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She does not completely rule out revisiting Hear'Say in the future. Klass plans to be front row when they eventually get back onstage. She quipped that she has no idea if she remembers all the lyrics by now. Reporters from the Daily Mail noted that a rift between Kym and Myleene may still be rumbling. Klass continues to attend events like the 2026 Sky Arts Awards and Classic FM Live.