Myleene Klass Defends Fashion Choice and Hear'Say Absence

Myleene Klass responds to online trolls over her burgundy outfit and addresses her exclusion from the Hear'Say reunion tour, citing a busy schedule and professional commitments.

Presenter and singer Myleene Klass addressed social media criticism regarding her fashion choices after arriving at the Smooth Radio studios on a recent Saturday. The forty-eight-year-old television personality wore burgundy lace shorts paired with a faux fur jacket, sheer socks, and sling-back heels, sparking mixed reactions online. One viewer questioned the need for such an outfit, prompting Klass to respond with sarcasm about wearing an 'obligatory mum hessian sack' instead.

Styling Controversy and Social Media Clash

Klass shared additional images of her ensemble on Instagram, where the comment section became a battleground between supportive fans and critical observers. When a troll commented that she looked beautiful regardless of her clothing, Klass retorted by suggesting she would have preferred to dress more modestly for her mother persona. The radio star maintained her composure while defending her right to express herself through fashion, despite the chilly November temperatures outside the studio.

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Hear'Say Reunion and Professional Commitments

The fashion scrutiny follows Klass's recent clarification regarding her decision not to join the Hear'Say twenty-five-year anniversary tour. As the only original member not returning, Klass attributed her absence to a demanding professional schedule that prevents her from committing to the two-week tour. The group, along with fellow Popstars act Liberty X, announced the tour, but Klass remains focused on her current projects including appearances at the 2026 Sky Arts Awards and Classic FM Live events.

Bandmates Address the Absence on Television

During an appearance on the television program Loose Women, remaining members Kym Marsh and others addressed Klass's exclusion, calling it 'a shame' but respecting her busy status. Marsh noted that while they felt lucky to reunite, they had to proceed with nine participants, leaving little room for scheduling conflicts. The bandmates revealed they had attempted a reunion for their twentieth anniversary previously but could not make the logistics work, making the twenty-five-year milestone significant for the group's continuity.

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Logistics and Future Possibilities for the Group

Discussions on Loose Women highlighted the complex nature of reuniting former pop acts, with Ben Shephard pointing out the practical challenges of balancing family lives and day jobs. Klass described her former bandmates as 'sweet' and noted they included her in initial discussions, but emphasized that her current commitments are non-negotiable. Despite the public divergence, Klass insisted she still loves the group dearly and views her time in the band as a formative and important period in her life.

Rumors and Long-Term Band Dynamics

Amidst the professional explanations, reports from journalists such as Katie Hind suggest that personal rifts between Klass and Marsh may still be influencing the situation. Klass herself stated she would not completely rule out future involvement, joking about her memory of lyrics while standing in the front row for their performances. The singer maintains that while she does not agree with revisiting the past, she refuses to say never, leaving the door open for potential future collaborations or reconciliations.