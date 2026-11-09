Mykonos Named Best Luxury Spot for UK Travellers in Greek Travel Awards

Mykonos secures top luxury title from UK voters in the Greek Travel Awards, while Kythira wins Best Secret Gem. Greece targets year-round tourism growth with 2026 projections surpassing 2025 figures.

The Greek island of Mykonos has been officially recognized as the premier luxury destination for British tourists, securing a top accolade in the recent Greek Travel Awards. This recognition reinforces the island's status as a highly sought-after holiday spot for UK holidaymakers, celebrated for its elegant accommodations and scenic beauty. The award highlights the enduring appeal of the Cyclades destination among international visitors seeking high-end experiences.

Mykonos Luxury Achievements and Beach Accolades

Mykonos distinguishes itself through a diverse array of high-end hotels, luxury resorts, and private villas nestled within its iconic white-washed architecture and charming, narrow streets. The island continues to attract millions of annual visitors, with British nationals forming a significant portion of the overnight stay demographic and cruise ship passengers. Beyond its accommodation options, the island features vibrant nightlife and stunning coastlines that draw consistent attention from travel publications and tourists alike.

Also read Dana White Confirms Travel to Washington DC for Trump Meeting

A key factor in Mykonos' acclaim is its exceptional beach landscape, which includes lively social spots and secluded coves perfect for relaxation. Glyfadi beach, one of the island's most renowned shores, was recently identified as the best beach on the island by Condé Nast Traveller. This specific recognition adds to the island's prestige, offering a verified quality standard for travelers evaluating coastal destinations for their upcoming summer holidays.

Kythira Awarded Best Secret Gem in Greece

While Mykonos captures the luxury market, the southernmost Ionian island of Kythira has been honored with the title of Best Secret Gem in Greece by the same awards program. Positioned as a more authentic and less crowded alternative, Kythira offers a distinct geographical and cultural experience for British travelers seeking to explore beyond the mainstream tourist hubs. The island is historically noted as the supposed birthplace of Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, adding a layer of mythological interest to its natural beauty.

Advertisement

Kythira provides a unique landscape characterized by diverse peaks, deep valleys, and a mix of sand and pebble beaches. Visitors to this secluded destination can engage in various outdoor activities, including hiking trails and rock climbing, amidst a terrain that feels removed from the busier parts of the Greek archipelago. The journey to Kythira requires travelers to stop at Athens International Airport first, with the total travel time from the capital taking approximately six hours.

British Traveler Engagement and Industry Response

Eleni Skarveli, director of the Greek National Tourism Organization service for the UK and Ireland, emphasized the significance of these awards in showcasing the breadth of Greek destinations to British audiences. The Greek Travel Awards recently recorded participation from more than 13,000 voters, a statistic that underscores the consistent and strong interest of British travelers in visiting Greece. This high volume of engagement demonstrates a willingness among UK tourists to discover new and diverse aspects of the country beyond its most famous locales.

The data from the awards suggests that British tourists are actively seeking out varied experiences, whether that means the opulent lifestyle of Mykonos or the rustic charm of Kythira. This trend indicates a mature market where travelers are well-informed and deliberate in their choice of accommodation and location, driven by a desire for both relaxation and authentic cultural immersion during their time in Greece.

Year-Round Tourism Strategy and 2026 Growth Projections

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni has stated a clear strategic goal to position Greece as a year-round destination rather than relying solely on seasonal summer activity. In discussions with Euronews, the minister highlighted the country's potential for attracting visitors to mountainous areas and lesser-known islands during off-peak months. This initiative aims to distribute tourism benefits more evenly throughout the year and across different regions, including mainland areas where locals offer warm hospitality.

Advertisement

Current economic indicators suggest that Greece is on track to achieve another record-breaking tourism year. According to reports from Ekathimerini, earnings and arrivals have seen a notable surge, leading officials to predict that the current year will conclude as a superior performance year compared to 2025. The tourism sector remains robust, with specific attention paid to the sustained demand from the British market as a key driver of this growth.

Looking ahead, the upward trajectory in visitor numbers is expected to continue into 2027, supported by the positive reception of diverse Greek destinations. The combination of award-winning locations like Mykonos and Kythira, alongside the minister's push for extended seasonal tourism, creates a strong foundation for future expansion. The industry continues to leverage these accolades and strategic initiatives to maintain momentum and attract a steady flow of international visitors.