Mykonos Named Best Luxury Spot for UK Travelers in Greek Travel Awards

Mykonos claims top luxury honor for British tourists in the Greek Travel Awards, while Kythira wins best secret gem. Explore award-winning Greek destinations and 2026 tourism growth projections.

Mykonos has been officially designated as the best luxury destination for UK travelers within the prestigious Greek Travel Awards. The Cycladic island, renowned for its dreamy islands, white-sand beaches, and fabulous local cuisine, continues to be a highly popular destination with British holidaymakers. The island boasts an extensive array of accommodation options, ranging from high-end hotels and exclusive resorts to beautiful, private villas. These properties are nestled among traditional white-washed buildings and charming streets that define the local architectural aesthetic.

The award highlights the island's sustained appeal to visitors from the United Kingdom, who make up a significant portion of the millions of tourists who welcome the location every year. Mykonos is frequently utilized for overnight stays and serves as a prominent cruise stop for international travelers. Among its many attractions, Glyfadi beach holds particular acclaim, having been recently named the best beach on the island by Condé Nast Traveller.

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Kythira Earns Best Secret Gem Title in Awards

While Mykonos secures the luxury title, the island of Kythira has been awarded the Best Secret Gem in Greece. Kythira is located as the southernmost Ionian island and is historically recognized as the supposed birthplace of the Greek goddess of love, Aphrodite. The island offers a distinct alternative for holidaymakers seeking a less-crowded and more authentic experience compared to the busier Cyclades.

Visitors to Kythira will find an abundance of secluded beaches, extensive hiking trails, and opportunities for rock climbing. The landscape is described as diverse and unique, featuring a mix of peaks, valleys, and both sand and pebble beaches. This varied topography provides a different kind of allure for travelers looking to explore the less-traveled corners of the Greek archipelago.

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How UK Travelers Reach These Greek Destinations

Accessing these award-winning locations involves specific logistical steps for tourists departing from the UK. Travelers heading to Kythira must first stop off at Athens International Airport before continuing their journey to the island. The total journey time from the UK to Kythira is approximately six hours. This transit requirement means that UK holidaymakers are likely to experience Athens as part of their broader Greek itinerary.

Officials Highlight Diversity and Year-Round Potential

Eleni Skarveli, the director of the Greek National Tourism Organization service for the UK & Ireland, emphasized the significance of these awards. She stated that the Greek Travel Awards have become an important institution for highlighting the diversity of Greece in the British market. The participation in this year's awards involved more than 13,000 votes, demonstrating the consistently strong interest of British travelers in the country.

Skarveli noted that the high volume of votes reflects the willingness of British tourists to discover new aspects of Greece beyond its most famous hotspots. This sentiment aligns with broader national strategies to promote the country as a destination that offers varied experiences across different regions and seasons.

Minister Promotes Authentic Tourism and 2026 Growth

Greece's tourism minister, Olga Kefalogianni, has insisted that the country has the potential to operate as a year-round destination. She told Euronews that the nation is actively pushing for tourists to experience authenticity. The minister highlighted the importance of encouraging visitors to enjoy the mainland, the mountainous areas, and some of the lesser-known islands. This strategy aims to reduce the pressure on peak-season locations and distribute tourism benefits more evenly throughout the country.

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Record Tourism Earnings and Future Projections

The popular destination is currently on track for another record tourism year, with a notable surge in both earnings and arrivals observed so far. Minister Kefalogianni pointed to strong early indicators for the upcoming season, noting that Greece is associated with its beautiful islands and amazing beaches with crystal waters. However, she also reminded the public that it is a very mountainous country where locals in these areas are very hospitable and warm.

Continued Demand from British Travelers in 2027

The upward trend in tourism is expected to continue well into the future. Kefalogianni revealed that there has been continued demand from British tourists, and this positive trajectory looks set to persist into 2027. She also indicated that 2026, which has not yet come to an end, is showing an increase that suggests it will conclude as an even better year than 2025. This optimistic forecast is based on current arrival data and sustained interest from key international markets.