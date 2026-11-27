Mykonos, Greece, celebrates St. Catherine of Alexandria as a symbol of its iron-willed women who managed the island while men worked in shipping. A procession led by the Mykonos Women's Cultural and Folklore Association carried the saint's icon along the waterfront, highlighting the island's transformation from a modest textile-trading community to a luxury tourism destination.

MYKONOS, Greece — Long before the cruise ships arrived, Mykonos was run by its poor and iron-willed women. On Wednesday, the Mykonos, now a playground for wealthy travelers, hasn’t forgotten its hardscrabble origins when men left to join fishing crews or work in commercial shipping while women managed its modest and traditionally Orthodox Christian society.

More than 17 centuries after her death, St. Catherine of Alexandria is celebrated here as a bond with that past.

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“She represents us as women,” said Anna Athymariti, head of the Mykonos Women’s Cultural and Folklore Association. Founded in 1979, the group chose St. Catherine as its patron in recognition of her courage and wisdom. A saint's celebration is a bond with the past On Wednesday, she joined Father Petros Marangos, parish priest at the Metropolitan Church of Megali Panagia. They led a procession that carried the saint’s flower-adorned icon along Mykonos’ celebrated waterfront.