Travelers passing through Denver International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday rush are being forced to rely on physical identification after a cybersecurity incident knocked the MyColorado app offline.

DENVER, Colo. — Travelers passing through Denver International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday rush are being forced to rely on physical identification after a cybersecurity incident knocked the MyColorado app offline.

The Governor's Office of Information Technology discovered the cybersecurity incident last week and says an unauthorized user accessed platform data last Wednesday. The app has been offline ever since. The breach may have impacted between 50,000 and 150,000 users' data. The app itself has 2.1 million users.

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OIT says affected users will be notified with next steps after the investigation is complete. The disruption comes as DIA anticipates more than 776,000 passengers will pass through security over the Thanksgiving holiday period. For Christonee Miaena, the holiday travel rush came with an extra dose of stress when she saw the outage message on the MyColorado app.

"That's when I found out that it's not working, and it's down," Miaena said. Steve Beaty, a professor of computer science at MSU Denver, described what the incident appears to involve.

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"We call that exfiltration, and so that's what it's looking like at this point. And so they essentially took it all offline while they investigate," Beaty said. Beaty says a license number poses the biggest data risk.

"So it's a risk analysis, right? How much benefit do I get from giving up a certain amount of information?

" Beaty said. In the meantime, travelers like Miaena have to rely on other forms of ID.

"I don't always carry my backup with me because of like where I'm at all the time. I can't carry it, and that's why I always have my phone," Miaena said. myColorado users who were planning to use their Mobile Driver License for air travel can add their mDL to another DMV-approved digital wallet.

Anyone unable to provide the required acceptable ID for air travel, such as a passport or REAL ID, can consider TSA ConfirmID for a $45 fee as an additional option. Until the app is restored, Beaty urges Coloradans to stay alert.

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"Yeah, I would, in general, keep close eye on bank accounts, you know, checking accounts, saving accounts, and also credit cards," Beaty said,"that's I think my major concern immediately — is people using it for financial purposes. " The outage is just the latest in a string of tech outages affecting everything from air travel to emails. As Thanksgiving travel ramps up, Miaena is grateful for her backup ID.

"Good thing that I have it today. I'm I'm very grateful for it. I don't know. I think it would be another quick trip at home if I'm ever gonna make the flight on time," Miaena said.

Officials are working to safely restore the app as soon as possible, but there is no timeline yet. myColorado users who were planning to use their Mobile Driver License for air travel can choose to add their mDL to another DMV-approved digital wallet. Anyone unable to provide the required acceptable ID for air travel, such as a passport or REAL ID, can consider TSA ConfirmID for a $45 fee as an additional option.

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