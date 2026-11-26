Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing refuses to comply with the International Court of Justice ruling that found the state committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority in 2017.

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing has formally declared that his government will not comply with "inappropriate" requirements of an International Court of Justice ruling that determined the state committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim minority. State media reported on Thursday that the coup leader, who previously commanded the military during the 2017 crackdown, stated that Myanmar would take actions appropriate for a responsible country while rejecting specific obligations it deemed unsuitable.

ICJ Finds Myanmar Committed Genocide in Rakhine State

The International Court of Justice laid out searing evidence last week regarding Myanmar's atrocities against the mostly Muslim Rohingya population during a violent crackdown in western Rakhine State. The court found that Myanmar's security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians, committed widespread sexual violence against women, and subjected children to extreme violence. This ruling marks the first time in the court's 80-year history that judges determined a state committed genocide.

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Min Aung Hlaing Dismisses Ruling as One-Sided Accusation

Speaking during a meeting on Wednesday, Min Aung Hlaing characterized the International Court of Justice case, which was brought by The Gambia, as a one-sided accusation against Myanmar. He emphasized that he considers himself primarily responsible for all matters occurring in the country and would not accept any actions that undermine the nation. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military during the 2017 Rohingya crackdown before ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in a 2021 coup, stated that the ruling had seriously affected the country's reputation.

Court Dismisses Counter-Insurgency Defense and Orders Reparations

Myanmar had consistently denied committing genocide, arguing that its actions were targeted at an armed insurgency following attacks that left a dozen security personnel dead. However, the International Court of Justice dismissed Myanmar's argument that it was carrying out counter-insurgency operations. The judgment noted there was no evidence that Myanmar distinguished between civilians and alleged Rohingya fighters during clearance operations. The court further ruled that Rohingya villages were systematically destroyed and replaced with non-Rohingya inhabitants, concluding that the only reasonable inference was an intent to destroy the population.

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Government Calls Decision Disappointing and Unfair

On Friday, the Myanmar government described the International Court of Justice decision as a great disappointment and not fair. While the court ordered that refugees be given safe passage home and awarded compensation, with specific sums to be determined later, it acknowledged that its verdicts cannot be appealed and have no enforcement mechanism. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people were forced to flee into neighboring Bangladesh during the violent crackdown, according to the court's findings.

Legal Precedent Established Under UN Genocide Convention

The International Court of Justice case was initiated by The Gambia under the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which permits any state to bring a case against another suspected of breaching the international agreement established after the Second World War. This legal action has set a significant precedent in international law, highlighting the accountability of state actors for severe human rights violations against minority groups within their borders.