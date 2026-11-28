Myanmar military airstrikes on a school, wedding venue, and market killed at least 61 civilians, including children, amidst a civil war and recent genocide ruling.

Myanmar military airstrikes on a school, a wedding venue, and a market have killed at least 61 civilians, including children, in separate incidents that underscore the brutal intensity of the country's ongoing civil war. The latest attacks occurred on Saturday and targeted public gatherings, resulting in dozens more injuries as the conflict continues to escalate despite recent international legal rulings.

On Saturday afternoon, witnesses reported that twenty-one people were killed and at least thirty-five others were injured in a strike at a wedding venue in the northeastern district of Moe Bye. The bomb hit the venue where preparations were underway for two displaced people to marry, killing many attendees. Rescuers who arrived at the scene later reported that a second bomb was dropped on the wreckage, causing additional casualties.

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Wedding Venue and Market Attacks

At the wedding venue in Moe Bye, the leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation confirmed that twenty-one people were killed, including five children, and more than forty were injured. A witness described finding seventeen dead bodies and numerous wounded individuals, noting that most of the injured were women and children. The witness reported losing a niece in the chaos and being unable to determine who to rescue first amidst the devastation.

In a separate incident on Saturday, the same military forces carried out two bombings in the western state of Rakhine. According to Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organization, nine people were killed in a strike at a market in the village of Mrauk-U. Footage from Agence France Presse showed people sifting through rubble while others wailed over the corpses of the dead in the aftermath of the attack.

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Previous Strikes on Education Facilities

Two days prior to the Saturday attacks, the exiled National Unity Government reported that twenty-nine people, including women and children, were killed in a bomb and drone strike on a school and monastery in the Magway region. A teacher at the school stated that the bomb dropped precisely where parents had gathered to collect their children, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence against educational institutions.

Since the military coup in 2021 removed the elected government, more than one hundred thousand people have been killed in the brutal civil war, according to the monitoring group ACLED. The recent strikes on civilian targets such as schools and weddings demonstrate the continued targeting of non-combatants and the severe humanitarian crisis facing the population.

International Legal Context and Reactions

These strikes come shortly after the International Court of Justice ruled on November 19 that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya minority group in 2017. The landmark judgment rejected Myanmar's defense that the campaign was a legitimate operation against insurgents and ordered the country to allow safe, voluntary, and dignified returns for displaced Rohingya people.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who carried out the 2021 coup, stated that his government would not comply with inappropriate aspects of the ruling, as reported by state media. The court found that security forces killed thousands of Rohingya civilians and perpetrated widespread sexual violence, ordering Myanmar to investigate, prosecute, and punish those responsible for genocidal acts.

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Humanitarian Impact and Future Outlook

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim Indo-Aryan ethnic group from Rakhine State, have faced decades of state-backed persecution and displacement. The International Court of Justice ordered Myanmar to pay compensation and commit to reparations, including investigating the alleged genocidal acts committed by its security forces.

The continued violence, including the recent deaths of sixty-one civilians in a single weekend, indicates that the military is ignoring international legal pressures. As the civil war intensifies, the humanitarian situation remains dire, with thousands of families displaced and countless others injured or killed in indiscriminate airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.