Myanmar military airstrikes on November 28 in Moe Bye and Mrauk-U have killed approximately 50 civilians, escalating the conflict in Rakhine state and the northeast.

The death toll from recent military air strikes in Myanmar has risen to approximately 50, according to witnesses and local aid officials. These deadly attacks occurred over the weekend on November 28, when bombs hit a wedding venue and a market in the war-ravaged nation. The strikes targeted residents in Moe Bye township and Mrauk-U, causing widespread devastation and significant loss of life in regions already suffering from the ongoing civil war.

Myanmar Military Strikes Kill 50 in Moe Bye and Mrauk-U

A military strike on Saturday in Moe Bye township, located in the northeast of the country, killed 21 people. Kyawt Aye Sein, a local witness, described the chaos as her husband was killed by one of the explosions. She reported that she grabbed her son and fled into the night, spending the night in an open field with many others who were also fleeing the area. Another witness estimated the toll at 17, highlighting the confusion in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

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In separate strikes on the same day in Mrauk-U, within Rakhine state, 29 people were killed. Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organization, reported that 10 civilians died at a market on Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, a journalist counted 28 dead bodies at a Mrauk-U cemetery, with an additional body taken to a deceased's hometown. The violence was so severe that wood and brick buildings were leveled, and charred debris was scattered across the landscape.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment regarding the strikes. The military remains the only armed force in the country with fighter aircraft, and its actions have drawn international scrutiny. The self-declared National Unity Government in exile stated that a separate attack on Thursday in the Magway region killed 20 civilians and nine members of the anti-military People's Defence Forces at a school and monastery.

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The international community has already taken a strong stance against the military regime. The attacks occurred just one week after an international court declared Myanmar guilty of committing genocide against its Rohingya minority during a 2017 military crackdown in Rakhine state. This legal judgment adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

The civil war in Southeast Asia has claimed more than 100,000 lives since a 2021 military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government, according to estimates from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project. The recent escalation in violence, particularly in Rakhine state and the northeast, suggests that the conflict is intensifying rather than abating. Residents in Mrauk-U are left grieving over bodies, some bloodied and most covered by white sheets or green tarpaulins laid across tiled floors.

The human cost of the conflict continues to mount as families are torn apart and communities are destroyed. Kyawt Aye Sein noted that a family of six died instantly when a jet dropped a bomb on their home. As the death toll rises to around 50, the international community faces increasing pressure to address the humanitarian disaster. The lack of independent verification from the military means that these figures remain the primary record of the tragedy, underscoring the isolation and vulnerability of the civilian population in Myanmar.