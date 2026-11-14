Myanmar Military Airstrike Kills 12 Rohingya IDPs in Rakhine Camp

A Myanmar military airstrike on an IDP camp in Rakhine State killed 12 people, including children, amid escalating civil war violence in the western region.

A Myanmar military airstrike targeted an internally displaced persons camp in Rakhine State, resulting in the deaths of at least 12 individuals, according to witnesses and rescue workers reporting on Saturday. The attack occurred on Friday evening at the Byar La camp located in Ponnagyun township, northeast of the state capital Sittwe, severely impacting families already displaced by the ongoing civil war.

Victims and Immediate Aftermath

Chit Su Wai, a 27-year-old shopkeeper from the affected area, described the devastating loss of her mother, aunt, and daughter during the bomb drop. She stated that the fighter jet did not make any audible noise before releasing its payload, leaving residents with no warning. The blast scattered bodies across the site, shattering what remained of her family unit in a moment of sudden tragedy.

Also read First and Second Ladies of the U.S. visit Fort Rucker, thank military members for their service

Khine Hein Htet, the 24-year-old chairman of the Phyusin Yin Khwin Foundation, confirmed the casualty toll and noted that 18 others sustained injuries in the assault. The foundation is a rescue and emergency service organization active in the region. Among the deceased was a five-year-old child, highlighting the vulnerability of minors in the conflict zone.

Many residents had resided in the camp for four years, believing the site to be a secure shelter from the surrounding violence. Upon arrival, rescue workers found most victims had perished in a single location. The scene was characterized by collapsed bamboo structures and debris from household goods mixed with overturned vehicles and clothing.

Advertisement

Broader Conflict and Regional Control

The western coastal state of Rakhine remains one of the most heavily impacted regions in Myanmar since the military coup five years ago. The ethnic minority Arakan Army, or AA, controls almost the entire territory. In response, the national military has enforced a blockade and conducted regular aerial bombardments against areas held by the AA.

Civilian populations caught in this standoff face relentless peril. The data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project estimates that over 100,000 people have died on all sides since the civil war began. The violence in Rakhine is part of a broader resistance movement involving democracy activists and ethnic minority factions opposing military rule.

Personal Stories of Loss and Displacement

Aung Kyaw Min, a 45-year-old tuktuk driver, rushed to the village after hearing news of the attack to find his relatives. He later discovered that his mother, sister, and brother were killed in the strike. He remains concerned about the whereabouts of other family members, including a 10-year-old relative and his nieces and nephews, who are currently missing.

Locals were seen removing bodies from the wreckage and wrapping them in yellow and red plastic bags. These remains were subsequently buried in makeshift graves within the devastated village. The emotional toll on survivors is profound, with many expressing despair over the loss of family members and the destruction of their homes.

Advertisement

Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis in Myanmar

The airstrike on the Byar La camp underscores the extreme dangers faced by civilians in Myanmar. With the military maintaining air superiority and conducting frequent strikes, displaced communities have few safe havens. The lack of warning systems and the indiscriminate nature of the bombardment have led to significant civilian casualties.

As the civil war continues to escalate, humanitarian organizations struggle to provide aid and medical support to the injured. The Phyusin Yin Khwin Foundation and other groups work under difficult conditions to assist victims. The international community watches as the conflict deepens, causing widespread suffering and displacement across the nation.