Myanmar junta air strikes kill 60 people in three days following an ICJ ruling on Rohingya genocide. The Civil War intensifies as Min Aung Hlaing rejects the verdict.

The Myanmar military junta has killed approximately 60 people in just three days, intensifying a brutal civil war that has claimed more than 100,000 lives across all sides. This deadly escalation occurs merely one week after the International Court of Justice issued a landmark ruling finding that Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya Muslim population. The junta leader Min Aung Hlaing explicitly stated on Thursday that his government would not comply with the ICJ verdict, signaling total defiance of international law.

The immediate surge in casualties began with two separate air strikes on Saturday that killed around 30 people. Witnesses reported that a bombing at a wedding venue in the Moe Bye district of northeast Myanmar claimed the lives of approximately 20 individuals. This attack targeted a location where preparations were underway for the marriage of two displaced persons, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of the violence against civilians.

Also read Myanmar's leader says country will refuse to fully comply with ICJ requirements

Another strike on the same day in western Rakhine province added to the toll, claiming the lives of nine additional people. A leader from a local rescue organization put the total death count for the wedding venue attack at 21, noting that five of the victims were children. The witness described hearing an aircraft flying overhead immediately before the bomb struck the venue.

The opposition National Unity Government reported a separate tragic incident on Thursday in central Myanmar that resulted in 29 civilian deaths. A coordinated attack using bombs, artillery, and drones centered on a school and monastery in the Magway region. The National Unity Government confirmed that the victims included 20 civilians, among them women and children.

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These recent mass casualty incidents underscore the vulnerability of internally displaced populations in border regions. The Myanmar forces control the town of Moe Bye, but opposition forces operate in the surrounding areas on the borders of Shan and Karenni states. These volatile border zones host large numbers of displaced people who are frequently caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict.

The current violence is the direct consequence of the February 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The military detained Aung San Suu Kyi, whose National League for Democracy had won the previous year's election, effectively ending a decade of partial civilian rule. Anti-coup protests were suppressed by force, leading activists to leave cities and form guerrilla groups.

These activist-led guerrilla groups now fight alongside ethnic minority armies that have long resisted central military rule. The International Court of Justice ruling on November 19 had determined that state forces systematically killed, raped, and destroyed civilian property during the 2017 crackdown in Rakhine. Despite this severe international legal determination, the junta continues its military campaigns without constraint.

The monitoring group ACLED states that the cumulative death toll from the civil war now exceeds 100,000 people on all sides. The conflict has created a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale, with widespread displacement and destruction of infrastructure. The recent strikes on wedding venues, schools, and monasteries demonstrate the indiscriminate targeting of civilian centers.

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The defiance of the ICJ ruling by Min Aung Hlaing has further isolated the military regime on the global stage. International observers have condemned the lack of accountability for the genocide findings and the continued atrocities against Rohingya Muslims. The junta's refusal to adhere to international legal standards suggests that diplomatic pressure alone may be insufficient to halt the violence.

The ongoing war has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and devastated communities across Myanmar. The combination of air strikes, artillery, and drone attacks has created a landscape of fear and uncertainty for the population. As the death toll rises, the gap between international legal judgments and on-the-ground reality continues to widen, leaving civilians to bear the brunt of the military's campaigns.