MyAleph Turns Three With a Touch of Art Deco Glamour

Inspired by 1920s Paris and Old Hollywood, the Los Angeles brand’s anniversary collection brings a sense of occasion to holiday dressing and meaning to the pieces we give and keep. The glamour. The mystery. The art of making an entrance. With 1920, MyAleph sets the mood for a season of celebration.

Inspired by 1920s Paris and Old Hollywood, the Los Angeles brand’s anniversary collection brings a sense of occasion to holiday dressing and meaning to the pieces we give and keep.

, MyAleph sets the mood for a season of celebration. Launched November 10 as the brand marks its third anniversary, the new jewelry collection draws on the romance of 1920s Paris, the architectural beauty of Art Deco, and the cinematic allure of Old Hollywood. Spanning rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets, 1920 invites a little more occasion into getting dressed. A single piece can define a look; several worn together offer a more expressive approach.

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The pleasure lies in making that glamour your own. , the Parisian influence is personal. Having grown up in Paris before establishing MyAleph in Los Angeles, she brings both cities into the brand’s creative world: the romance of one and the expressive energy of the other. At its heart, MyAleph is built on the belief that what we wear can carry meaning.

Good energy, intention, and symbols of protection inform its designs, creating personal accessories that serve as small reminders of what we want to invite into our lives. Over the past three years, that philosophy has taken shape through meaningful stones, evil eye motifs, and playful details. With 1920, the brand brings its founding spirit into a new setting, where personal intention meets the pleasure of dressing up. 1920 takes its cue from an era of adventurous fashion and artistic expression.

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Art Deco’s architectural influence meets the romance of Paris and the drama of Old Hollywood, creating a collection that invites individual interpretation. For the holiday calendar, the styling comes naturally. Earrings framed by swept-back hair. A necklace against an open neckline.

A ring glimpsed around the stem of a glass. Whether paired with a tailored blazer or an evening dress, the pieces offer different ways to set the mood. Choose one as a finishing touch, or let the jewelry lead the look. Before 1920, MyAleph found its voice through accessories that brought personality and intention to daily life.

Its signature phone charms have emerged as an it-girl accessory, bringing jewelry beyond the jewelry box and into the daily style rotation. With MyAleph designs seen on, as well as a growing community of creators, the brand brings a distinctive touch to even the most practical essentials. , each piece offers a playful way to carry MyAleph’s signature good energy wherever you go.

Together with the brand’s jewelry favorites, they become personal companions; from morning errands to dinner plans and journeys somewhere new. Arriving ahead of the holidays, 1920 brings a personal touch to gifting. A necklace chosen with someone’s style in mind. Earrings for the friend who always finds a reason to dress up.

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A ring with the sentiment of an heirloom. Or a piece chosen for yourself to mark a new chapter. Each begins with a thoughtful choice and gathers meaning through the occasions and memories that follow. As MyAleph celebrates three years, 1920 opens a new chapter—an invitation to dress up, make an entrance, and carry a little good energy into the evening.

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