My Time Working at Disney: From Magical Proposals to Unexpected Encounters

A former Disney cast member shares their unique experiences, from making guest dreams come true to witnessing the less glamorous side of the Parks.

I've got so many stories from my time working at Disney! My favorite part was definitely being able to make people's vacations extra special. I helped arrange surprise proposals, reunite families, and even orchestrate free dinners for guests. One time, I helped a guest propose to his girlfriend in Epcot . He gave me an hour to plan everything, and I managed to find a photographer and a romantic spot in the park.

She cried, he cried, I cried – it was so heartwarming! There were also some more serious moments. Once, while working at Hollywood Studios, I witnessed a man have a heart attack right in front of me. It was terrifying, but our team sprang into action, forming a circle around him and calling 911. It's a memory that stays with me to this day. Something that always struck me was the social dynamics within Disney. My whole dating pool was other cast members! The world of Disney Entertainment is fascinating – full of beautiful people, crazy social hierarchies, and a lot of drama. There is a definite disparity in the ratio of women to straight men. The Parks themselves are full of surprises, both good and bad. The constant flow of guests and the sheer size of the place means there's always something happening. I've seen my fair share of pests – wasps, bees, rats, snakes, and mosquitos. And let's not forget the occasional black bear sighting! One thing I'd definitely change about Disney is the Lightning Lane system. It creates artificial queues and makes the standby lines much longer. If the standby lines were allowed to flow freely, without the interruptions of the Lightning Lane, it would be a much more efficient system. Overall, my time at Disney was unforgettable. It was a world of magic, wonder, and occasionally, a little bit of chaos





