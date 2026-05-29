My son was one of 46 Americans murdered by Hamas. We need a US investigation

The father of the youngest U.S. citizen killed by Hamas on Oct. 7 demands Congress answer their call of duty and investigate 46 American deaths.

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This past weekend we recognized Memorial Day and saluted American soldiers and citizens who defended our country against evil andacross the globe. My son Itay was 19 years old when Hamas murdered him on Oct. 7, 2023. He was the youngest U.S. citizen taken hostage that day. He was an American.

He was an Israeli. He was my child. Almost a thousand days have passed since that morning — 966 days of unanswered questions. Grief does not end with an investigation.

But without one, there can be no accountability and no rehabilitation. I am not writing as a Democrat or Republican. I am writing as a father and as an American who believes this country has and must continue to stand by its citizens.has a long tradition of investigating the deaths of its citizens in conflict zones. After four Americans were killed in Benghazi in 2012, Congress launched eight separate investigations, including a bipartisan Select Committee that conducted a two-year inquiry.

After 19 American service members were killed in the 1996 Khobar Towers bombing in Saudi Arabia, the House National Security Committee opened a formal investigation, traveled overseas and issued a detailed public report. Itay Chen was one of 46 Americans murdered by Hamas. He is seen here with his mother Hagit Chen and father Ruby Chen .on the Gaza border — more than 10 times the Benghazi toll. Yet Congress has not established a formal bipartisan investigative committee.

The window is closingWe are seeking justice, but not only for those who carried out the murders. Also for those who financed, enabled and armed them as well. That requires a serious inquiry with subpoena power and resources — not statements of sympathy. I have deep ties to Israel.

My son wore the uniform of its armed forces. But unfortunately, for largely political reasons, the Israeli government has not prioritized a comprehensive investigation into the deaths of over 2,000 of its own citizens on October 7, including 46 Americans. Given Israel’s domestic politics, meaningful accountability is unlikely in the near term. I don’t expect the current Israeli government to change its stripes.

However, I am asking the United States to do what only it can: act on behalf of its own citizens. On October 7, 46 Americans were killed on the Gaza border — more than 10 times the Benghazi toll. Yet Congress has not established a formal bipartisan investigative committee.carry consequences. That principle must apply consistently — whether the perpetrators are terrorists, their sponsors or any official whose decisions contributed to preventable loss of life.

, modeled on past precedents. Republicans who champion American sovereignty and the protection of citizens abroad, and Democrats who stand for oversight and accountability, should find common cause here. Ruby Chen's son, IDF Sergeant Itay Chen was serving along the Gaza border when he was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. Such a committee would carry the authority of Congress — including subpoena power and investigative resources.

Its mandate must be straightforward: Follow the evidence wherever it leads and hold accountable all those responsible for the deaths of American citizens. I cannot bring my son back. But I can insist that his death — and the deaths of 45 other Americans — not be overlooked. Ruby is the father of Itay Chen, a 19-year-old Israeli-American who was killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023. His body was held by Hamas until November 2025.





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